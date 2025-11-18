DSWD’s AICS grants mother’s wish to prolong ailing daughter’s life

277 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the worst nightmares a parent can have is discovering that their child’s life will be shortened due to an illness.

For Hillona Masangcay, a resident of Barangay Project 4 in Quezon City, this nightmare became a reality when her daughter, Alexandra Mae, fell gravely ill due to weak kidneys.

According to Hillona, Alexandra Mae was only three years old when she began to show signs of nephrotic syndrome, which according to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), is a common manifestation of chronic kidney disease.

“Nag-start po sya magkasakit nung three years old sya, nephrotic syndrome siya noon. Nagpunta kami noon ng NKTI, then sabi sa amin, ang kidney po ng anak ko ay 36 percent na lang po. Kaya ang sabi po nila puwede siyang mapunta sa dialysis,” Hillona shared during an interview with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) online program ‘AICS Chronicles.’

Hillona was heartbroken over her daughter’s illness and understood that Alexandra Mae would need life-long medication. However, their modest income was barely sufficient to support their family.

Hillona worked as a barangay tanod, earning only Php4,000 per month, while her husband took small painting jobs that paid just Php700 per commission.

“Syempre po iniisip ko po ang anak ko kaya lahat ng paraan ginawa ko. Siya na lang po ang iniisip ko saka ‘yung iba ko pang anak. Kailangan kong gumawa ng paraan po kasi ayoko siyang mawala,” Hillona narrated to AICS Chronicles.

Motivated by her unwavering love for her daughter, Hillona sought help from others as any desperate mother would do.

“Nag-isip ako kung saan ako pupunta. Umikot ako sa mga politiko, pero number one po ang DSWD sa nilapitan ko kasi marami pong nagsabi sa akin na ito po ang makakatulong sa akin,” Hillona said.

Through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, the Masangcay family received support that enabled Alexandra to undergo dialysis treatment.

The AICS is one of the DSWD’s social welfare services designed to provide medical, burial, transportation, food, and financial assistance to individuals assessed by social workers as being in crisis.

For four years, Hillona was able to send her child for treatment. However, after witnessing Alexandra Mae’s suffering, Hillona made the most difficult and selfless decision a mother can make to save her child: she decided to donate her own kidney to save her daughter.

“Hanggang kamatayan ilalaban ko ang anak ko kaya binigay ko po ang buhay ko sa kanya. Ibinigay ko na sa kanya ang isa kong kidney,” Hillona tearfully recalled.

The required medical workup alone costs Php630,000, an amount far beyond their reach. Once again, Hillona turned to the DSWD and she was once again entertained and positively assessed for assistance in the form of guarantee letter (GL).

“Naisipan ko po unang-una ang DSWD na lumapit para sa workup naming mag-ina. Hindi naman po ako nabigo kasi binigyan kami ng anak ko ng tig-Php150,000 na guarantee letter para sa workup namin,” Hillona said.

On December 10, 2024, Alexandra Mae received a kidney transplant that extended her life.

After the transplant, Alexandra’s monthly maintenance medications amounted to Php71,000. This was an impossible burden for a family with limited income. But Hillona did not lose hope. She sought assistance again from the AICS program to help keep her daughter’s new kidney safe and functioning.

“Sobra po akong nagpapasalamat sa DSWD dahil napakalaking tulong po ang ibinigay niya sa aming mag-ina. Dahil na-iprovide ko po lahat ng pangangailangan namin sa transplant namin at tsaka gamot niya po ngayon. Napakalaking tulong po sa aming mag-ina. Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako ng buong puso sa DSWD,” Hillona happily said.

The AICS Chronicles is an online program of the DSWD hosted by Media Relations Officer Mel Cabigting of the Traditional Media Service (TMS). The program, which airs every other Monday on the DSWD Facebook page, features the real-life stories of individuals and families who overcame financial challenges with the help of the DSWD’s AICS Program. (AKDL)