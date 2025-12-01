DSWD’s AICS Program brings glimmer of hope to senior citizen

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In life’s quiet corners, where struggles are often carried in silence, every person bears a story of hardship. Some battles are loud, others hidden in silence—but in moments of crisis, we all long for a hand to hold, a place to run to, and a glimmer of hope strong enough to ease the weight we carry.

For 64-year-old Emma Marcelo, that hope felt distant when her world began to dim. Diagnosed with cataract in her right eye and diabetes, she found herself standing at the edge of fear— uncertain of her future, worried about losing her eyesight, and anxious about the rising costs in her medication.

“Lumapit ako sa DSWD kasi mayroon akong katarata sa mata. Hindi ako maoperahan kasi diabetic naman ako, kaya kailangan gamutin muna ang diabetes ko. Ang mahal ng mga gamot kaya lumapit ako dito sa DSWD para sa medical assistance,” Emma shared in an interview with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) online program ‘AICS Chronicles’.

Emma fought to stay strong, clinging to her desire to witness every moment of her life with clarity. When she learned from her relatives about the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the DSWD, she found a path toward hope.

“Yung tiyahin ko mayroon din silang [sakit] sa mata. Sabi niya subukan kong lumapit sa DSWD kasi nakasubok na silang pumunta dito at nakakuha naman sila ng medical assistance,” Emma said.

Emma gathered her courage and her documents—laboratory results, medical certificates, prescriptions—and went to the DSWD’s Paragon satellite office to seek help. To her relief, she found guidance, understanding, and the warm assistance of the Angels in Red Vests.

After completing requirements, Emma immediately received financial aid for her cataract operation. Months later, when her diabetes required consistent medication before she could be cleared for surgery, the DSWD once again extended a helping hand.

“Bali pang third time ko [pumunta sa DSWD], kasi ang [pag]baba ng sugar ko konti-konti. Kasi nga dati napuputol-putol ang [pag-inom] ng gamot ko tapos yung [sugar] ko medyo mataas na. Noong unang punta ko rito hindi pa ko pumasa dahil kailangan ko 150 [sugar level] pababa, eh 151 yung sa akin kaya di pa raw pwede [sa operasyon],” Emma shared.

Three months ago, Emma received additional medical assistance for her diabetes, allowing her to continue her treatment without interruption. Today, with ongoing support from the DSWD, her condition has improved significantly, bringing her one step closer to her long-awaited eye operation.

“Ang laki na ng binaba ng [sugar level] ko. Ngayon nasa 140 na lang [pero] dati nasa 282. Kaya hintay ko na lang talagang ma-stable ‘yung [sugar] ko. Tuloy na ‘yung opera ng mata ko. Sa susunod ‘yun naming kaliwa, ito munang kanan,” she shared with a smile on her face.

Emma’s gratitude grew deeper as she realized how accessible help truly was when she needed it most. What she initially thought would be a long and difficult process became her source of strength and healing.

“Napakalaking tulong kasi nga yung paggagamot ko hindi na napuputol, dire-diretso na. Tapos ‘yung mga [social worker] dito maganda makisama. Saka madali basta kumpleto [ang requirements]. Dati natatakot akong pumunta sa mga ganito dahil ‘yun bang bumalik ka, kulang ka sa ganito, punta ka roon. Pero dito okay, basta kumpleto mabilis,” Emma said.

Today, Emma continues her journey with renewed hope—her vision sparks hope, her health is improving, and her heart is comforted by the knowledge that she is not alone. Through DSWD’s AICS program, she discovered that help is always within reach, especially for those who bravely choose to seek it.

Emma encourages other Filipinos who are experiencing the same hardships to reach out and seek assistance from the DSWD. She reminds everyone that accessing assistance through the AICS program is simple as long as the requirements are complete.

“Yung medical certificate, ‘yung mga laboratory, ‘yung mga gamot [at] reseta, ‘yun lang naman. Saka minsan ‘yung referral. Kasi nakalapit din ako sa LPGMA. ‘Yun ang nagbibigay sa akin ng referral. Kaya napakalaking tulong,” Emma shared.

For Emma, the world is becoming bright again. And for many Filipinos like her, the DSWD stands ready—offering compassion, support, and a chance to rise above life’s darkest moments.

The AICS Chronicles is an online program of the DSWD hosted by Media Relations Officer Mel Cabigting of the Traditional Media Service (TMS).

The program, which airs every other Monday on the DSWD Facebook page, features the real-life stories of individuals and families who overcame crisis with the DSWD’s AICS program. (KB)