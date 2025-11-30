DSWD’s attached agency sees lesser discrimination to ‘persons with disabilities’ in work environments

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Persons with disabilities now enjoy a friendlier and more welcoming environment in many workplaces in the country, according to the National Council for Disability Affairs (NCDA), an attached agency of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Atty. Walter Jason Alava, NCDA spokesperson and concurrent Regional Programs Coordinator, said the improving attitude toward inclusivity is a promising indication that the long-standing barriers against the sector are gradually easing across society.

“With respect to the Philippine setting, as of the moment there are changes already with respect to discrimination, parang nagle-lessen na siya. Ang important na factor doon is nakikita na [ang mga persons with disabilities] every day,” Atty. Alava told DZMM Teleradyo’s ‘Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan’ on Saturday (November 29).

Atty. Alava said the DSWD and NCDA will be holding an activity in celebration of the sector on Wednesday (December 3) in observance of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

The annual celebration reaffirms the government’s commitment to strengthening disability rights and promoting equal opportunities for all Filipinos, especially those who continue to face discrimination, mobility gaps, or limited access to employment.

“It is an international day to celebrate persons with disabilities, every December 3. It is a reaffirmation of the Philippines na kasali tayo sa convention. Nagbibigay tayo ng respeto sa Magna Carta of persons with disabilities as accorded by Republic Act 7277,” the NCDA spokesperson said.

In recent years, many companies across the Philippines have taken significant steps to create more accessible, respectful, and welcoming work environments for persons with disabilities.

The shift, according to Atty. Alava, is supported by increased advocacy efforts, stronger implementation of national disability laws, and growing visibility of professional persons with disabilities in different fields.

Many organizations, such as the Project Inclusion Network (PIN), also observe the importance of persons with disabilities in the workplace, the NCDA official pointed out.

Kevin Hombrebueno, Public Sector Partnership Associate of PIN, pointed out that inclusive workplaces uplift employees with disabilities, strengthen empathy, and improve over-all work culture and productivity.

“May change of atmosphere sa workplace. Not because of charity, but because nababago yung pagtingin nila. Tumataas yung dignidad nung mga persons with disabilities na may kakayahan. May disability pala ito pero they can do so much more,” Hombrebueno told Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan anchors.

As part of the IPDP observance, the DSWD, the NCDA, PIN, and the Philippine Business & Disabilities Network (PBDN) will lead the Philippine Disability Expo 2025 from December 2 to 4 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

Now on its second year, the national expo will serve as a comprehensive platform for information, services, and opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The three-day expo will feature learning sessions on disability rights, government services such as employment facilitation, and private sector initiatives promoting inclusive society.

It will also include a film showing of ‘Firefly’ with audio captioning for individuals with visual impairments. The film showcases accessibility initiatives such as ramps, mobility support, and other devices.

Representatives from national government agencies, non-profit groups, educational institutions, and businesses will likewise join the expo.

The DSWD encourages the public to join the Philippine Disability Expo 2025 and partake in the IPDP observance and continue supporting the advocacy for the rights and welfare of the persons with disabilities.

The program’ Serbisyong DSWD for Every Juan’ is broadcasted on DZMM Teleradyo 630 every Saturday from 11 am to 12 noon, hosted by veteran broadcaster Alvin Elchico with Jet Guevarra of the DSWD’s Public Relations Service as co-host. (KB)