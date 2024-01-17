DSWD’s community-driven dev’t program completes 16K sub-projects in 2023

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with the community development efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the agency recently achieved a milestone by completing 16,975 sub-projects in 2023 under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said on Wednesday (January 17) that the accomplishment is a testament to the Department’s unwavering commitment to addressing evolving community needs.

“Since its inception in 2003, KALAHI-CIDSS has garnered an annual average of 5,000 completed subprojects, but because of the retooling efforts of the Department, the program was able to achieve its highest number of completed sub-projects in 2023,” said Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson.

KALAHI-CIDSS is a poverty alleviation program that utilizes a Community-driven Development (CDD) approach to empower poor communities and improve their quality of life.

The program focuses on enhancing local governance, promoting social inclusion, and fostering sustainable development through active community participation.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian had earlier issued a directive to prioritize the retooling of DSWD programs and services to become more responsive to the needs of its clients and beneficiaries.

The retooling efforts of KALAHI-CIDSS has led to the streamlining of its processes, timelines and documentary requirements, according to Asst. Sec. Lopez.

“The completed sub-projects encompassed a wide range of initiatives, including infrastructure developments, livelihood programs, and community facilities,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Each project was meticulously executed with the active participation and engagement of community members, ensuring that the solutions implemented are tailored to the specific requirements of every locality.

“DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS acknowledges the dedication and hard work of the communities, local government units, partner-organizations, and all stakeholders involved in making this accomplishment possible. The collaborative spirit and collective effort have truly exemplified the success of the community-driven development approach,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

For 2024, the DSWD will remain steadfast in its commitment to promoting inclusive and sustainable development across the nation.