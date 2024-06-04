DSWD’s Disaster Response Command Center in full-blast amid Mt. Kanlaon eruption

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Disaster Response Command Center (DRCC) located at the agency’s Central Office in Quezon City continue to monitor on Tuesday (June 4) the situation of disaster response operations for families affected by the June 3 eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Island.

The 24/7 DRCC stands as a central hub for disaster monitoring, reporting, and coordination of preparedness and response efforts. It utilizes advanced information and communication equipment/assets to ensure the seamless collaboration between the DSWD Central Office, DSWD Field Offices (FOs), National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) member-agencies, and other stakeholders.

Through the DRCC, the DSWD aims to accelerate the provision of services to disaster-affected families to ensure that no one is left behind in times of emergencies.