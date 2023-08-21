DSWD’s ECT payout in Mountain Province almost 100% finished

DSWD starts ECT payout for locals hit by ‘Egay’ in Cagayan Valley : Some 203 Typhoon Egay- affected residents of Bulalan Sur in Aparri, Cagayan take turns to receive their cash aid, under the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT), from the staff of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Cagayan Valley on August 21 (Monday). DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian directed the DSWD Field Office -2 to expedite the distribution of the ECT to help the locals recover in the aftermath of the typhoon and to repair or rebuild their damaged homes.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office (FO) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR ) reported that it has already served 383 out of 389 beneficiaries, representing 98.71 percent of its target beneficiaries for the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program from August 11 to 15.

The FO CAR’s ECT payout is in compliance with the directive of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to immediately finish the payout of ECT in localities affected by recent weather disturbances, including Super Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Falcon.

The beneficiaries which received assistance include 31 clients from Barlig amounting to Php279,000; 53 beneficiaries from Bauko which received Php477,000; 24 beneficiaries from Besao receiving Php220,500; 12 beneficiaries from Sabangan with Php108,000; and 51 beneficiaries from Tadian with Php459,000.

All of the reported municipalities reached 100 percent of their target beneficiaries.

In addition, 24 clients in Bontoc received Php216,000; 75 beneficiaries from Natonin received Php684,000; 41 affected clients from Sadanga received Php373,500; and 72 affected beneficiaries from Sagada received Php648,000.

The ECT is one of the early recovery and rehabilitation programs of the DSWD to help families affected by recent disasters to return to normalcy.