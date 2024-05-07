DSWD’s El Niño project beneficiaries in 2 Bicol towns avail of cash-for-training

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) on Monday (May 6) held a 3-day simultaneous Cash-for-Training (CFT) for partner-beneficiaries of the agency’s Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access)at BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) in the municipalities of Pandan and Pilar in Catanduanes and Sorsogon provinces, respectively.

As part of the CFT, some 787 beneficiaries undergo a 3-day Learning and Development Session (LDS) about Project LAWA at BINHI focusing on topics such as water sufficiency, crop-related and pest control, waste management and environmental protection.

Project LAWA at BINHI aims to address food insecurity and water insufficiency as well as mitigate the effects of climate change, particularly the El Niño phenomenon which is currently affecting the country. CFT is the first step in the implementation of Project LAWA at BINHI.

DSWD Bicol Field Office extends relief aid to El Niño-hit farmers in Cam Sur

The Disaster response team of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) distribute on Monday (May 6) family food packs (FFPS) to farmers from Barangay Poblacion in Ragay town, Camarines Sur as they continue to bear the brunt of the El Niño phenomenon.

The Field Office distributed FFPs, amounting to more than Php300,000, to some 538 farmers who are unable to tend their farms due to the dry spell.

Based on reports received by the Field Office from the different local government units (LGUs), agricultural damage due to drought in the 566 barangays across the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate has affected 58,014 farmers. The DSWD Bicol Regional Office has already provided over Php4.7 million worth of aid to these affected farmers.

Aside from the provision of FFPs and resource augmentation, the DSWD Field Office-5, through its Risk Resiliency Program (RRP), is also implementing Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) at BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) to mitigate the impact of El Niño in the region.