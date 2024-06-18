DSWD’s ERPAT project spotlights fathers’ parental roles

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Recognizing the vital roles of fathers in child rearing and development, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to implement the Empowerment and Reaffirmation of Paternal Abilities, an agency project aptly given the acronym “ERPAT.”

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said on Tuesday (June 18), ERPAT is a service of the DSWD that gives importance and emphasis on the fathers’ parental roles, responsibilities and abilities.

“It sees the significant role of fathers in performing multiple roles in all aspects of child rearing and development including the care and behavior management of adolescent children,” said Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson.

To strengthen the program, the Department continues to conduct capability building and training of implementers, ERPAT members, and local government units (LGUs).

Last May, the DSWD Field Office-7 (Western Visayas) conducted the 1st ERPAT Regional Summit as part of the celebration of the International Day of Families (IDF) 2024.

In the summit, family advocates and experts on family affairs discussed various topics to enhance the knowledge and skills of ERPAT members, according to Asst. Secretary Dumlao.

The DSWD spokesperson explained that ERPAT aims to enhance and strengthen the parenting capabilities of Filipino fathers in performing their familial tasks and responsibilities, help them achieve an active and equal role with their spouses or partners in fostering the optimal development of their children and other family members, and take active leadership in the community in promoting positive family life.

Fathers of families at risk also considered

The priority target beneficiaries of ERPAT are biological fathers (solo fathers, returning migrants/Overseas Filipinos (OFs), released prisoners, or persons with disabilities), adoptive fathers, newlywed husbands, organized father groups, male caregivers, foster fathers, and guardians.

These include, but not limited to, families with cases of mild and severe abuses; family members with poor health or nutrition; presence of out-of-school youth; inappropriate behavior models of family heads or members such as use and abuse of substance; and solo male parent.

“We in the DSWD want our programs and services to be inclusive so that no sector will be left behind. We will continue to enhance our programs and services for the improvement of life of Filipino families,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.