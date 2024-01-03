DSWD’s issuance of Guarantee Letter under AICS is back

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Wednesday (January 3) that it has resumed the issuance of Guarantee Letters (GLs) under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) last Tuesday (January 2).

A Guarantee Letter is a document issued by the DSWD in favor of the beneficiary addressed to service providers to guarantee the payment of the service on behalf of the client, particularly their medical and burial expenses.

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency co-spokesperson, said clients may now proceed to the different DSWD Field Offices to process their requests

for GL.

“Our kababayans who are experiencing difficult circumstances and needing assistance for their medical, and funeral expenses, may now avail of and request for a guarantee letter from DSWD,” Asst. Sec. Irene Dumlao said.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao reminded the public to ensure that their documents are complete and that they have valid identification cards for faster processing of their requests.

“The amount of assistance under GL is based on the assessment of a social worker through interview and document review,” the co-spokesperson pointed out.

In December 2023, DSWD offices nationwide temporarily suspended the issuance of GL to give way to its annual liquidation and completion of payment to service providers who already extended assistance to beneficiaries.

While the issuance of GL has resumed, the DSWD also announced that the provision of outright cash to clients has been temporarily suspended starting January 2 pending the downloading of funds from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

“The suspension of the provision of outright cash under AICS is done at the start of every fiscal year while waiting for the downloading of the DSWD budget based on the provision of the General Appropriations Act or GAA,” the DSWD official explained.

The DSWD spokesperson also advised the public to await further announcements on its website and social media accounts as to when the processing and releasing of outright cash will resume.

The AICS is under the department’s Protective Services Program that provides financial and material assistance, psychosocial support, and referral services to in-crisis individuals and their families, as assessed by social workers.