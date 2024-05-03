Home>News>Nation>DSWD’s Media Forum tackles El Niño response, La Niña preps
DSWD’s Media Forum tackles El Niño response, La Niña preps

Journal Online8
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao responds to questions from reporters during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum last May 2 at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, presented the Department’s disaster response operations in mitigating the effects of El Niño phenomenon, highlighting Project LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) at BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished).

Asst. Sec. Dumlao also discussed the Buong Bansa Handa Project as one of the proactive measures of the agency for the onset of the La Niña phenomenon, which is expected to happen this June.

The Thursday Media Forum is organized by the DSWD Strategic Communications Group and hosted by Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) Raymond Robert Burgos and Agency Operations Service (AOS) Director Lara Duran.

It is livestreamed over DSWD’s Facebook account, dswdserves.

