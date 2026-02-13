DSWD’s NACC intensifies fight against illegal adoption, ‘babies for sale’

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its attached agency the National Authority for Child Care (NACC), has intensified the campaign against illegal adoption, the selling of babies online and other forms of abuse against children.

Asst. Secretary Rowena Macalintal of the NACC’s Operations and Services said the agency’s drive against selling of babies is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to intensify the Department’s campaign against illegal adoption as well as child trafficking.

Recently, the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC) conducted a rescue operation on two infants who were being sold by their own mothers or through intermediaries.

“Hindi kailangang magbenta ng bata dahil mayroon naman pong tulong na ibinibigay ang ating pamahalaan. Bawal po ang magbenta ng bata. Bawal din po ang online adoption,” Asst. Secretary Macalintal of the NACC said during the DSWD Media Forum on Thursday (February 12).

As an attached agency of DSWD focusing on alternative parental care, the NACC reminds the public to adhere to child protection laws such as adoption and foster care as well as anti-child abuse laws.

Asst. Secretary Macalintal said the NACC has a strong partnership with the PNP and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in the tracking, monitoring, and apprehension of individuals engaged in illegal adoption and online baby-selling schemes.

The NACC also has a tight coordination with the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to consolidate data and intensify surveillance of digital platforms, such as Facebook, which are being used for unlawful transactions involving babies and minors.

“May coordination na po tayo with the PNP’s Women and Children Protection Center. May iba rin pong operations ang NBI. May ibang operations din po ang PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group na ngayon nagsasagawa na rin ng consolidation of data (cases of illegal activities),” Asst. Secretary Macalintal told reporters.

According to Asst. Secretary Macalintal, law enforcement agencies have conducted five entrapment operations in 2024 and eight operations in 2025 which were in close coordination with the NACC.

Although the first quarter of 2026 is not yet over, seven entrapment operations had already been carried out, which is an indication of a rising number of baby selling incidents.

From the 20 successful entrapment operations, law enforcement agencies have rescued a total of 22 minors and arrested 32 perpetrators involved in the illegal activity.

“Fortunately, may isa na po tayong successful conviction. Nakasuhan po ng qualified trafficking [ang suspect] na may parusang 20 years to life imprisonment, and may fine po na Php2 million up to Php5 million,” Asst. Secretary Macalintal said during the Media Forum.

The NACC assistant secretary told reporters that in most cases, the suspects were the biological parents of the children.

In one ongoing case, a mother attempted to sell her infant child through Facebook in exchange for money to be used as capital to start a small food cart business.

The NACC official emphasized that individuals who genuinely wish to adopt a child do not need to engage in illegal transactions.

Under Republic Act No. 11642 or the Domestic Administrative Adoption and Alternative Child Care Act of 2022, adoption proceedings are now administrative and handled directly by the NACC.

Since the adoption process is no longer judicial, prospective adoptive parents are no longer required to pay processing fees to the NACC or its Regional Alternative Child Care Offices (RACCO). They only need to comply with documentary requirements such as NBI and police clearances.

“Wala na pong rason para mag-engage ka pa sa illegal form of adoption. Kasi ngayon mas streamlined na, pinasimple na po, at mas mabilis na po ang proseso ng adoption,” Asst. Secretary Macalintal pointed out.

The NACC official also reminded parents who are unable to care for their children to seek lawful assistance from the government, especially from the DSWD.

“Sa mga kababayan po natin, kung hindi niyo na po kayang alagaan ang isang bata, hindi niyo po dapat itapon or iwan kung saan-saan. Isuko po natin, i-surrender po natin sa mga residential care centers ng DSWD o sa iba pang mga legal na organisasyon at hanay ng pamahalaan,” Asst. Secretary Macalintal stressed.

The NACC was created under RA 11642 to serve as the central authority on domestic administrative adoption and alternative child care. (KB)