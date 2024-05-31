DSWD’s National Training School for Boys holds grad rites for kids in conflict with law

416 SHARES Share Tweet

A senior official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) commended on Friday (May 31) the 34 children in conflict with the law (CICL) residing at the National Training School for Boys (NTSB) for finishing their elementary and senior high school education under the Jose Fabella Memorial School – Tanay Unit.

“Congratulations to the 27 senior high school graduates and seven elementary school graduates from the NTSB. You serve as a testament to the miracles created by second chances. Despite the circumstances that you are in, you allowed yourselves to make right choices that will shape a future that you are proud of,” said Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD’s spokesperson.

The DSWD spokesperson thanked the CICL graduates for their determination and hard work to finish their studies.

“The achievements that you received will also serve as an inspiration for us in the Department to continue to advocate for the stronger implementation of restorative justice in the Philippines,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

Under Republic Act (RA) 9344 or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act (JJWA), restorative justice involves the comprehensive management of CICL from prevention, to rehabilitation and reintegration through the development of a Comprehensive Juvenile Intervention Program at the national and local levels.

During the ceremony on Thursday (May 30) at the NTSB grounds, Tony (not his real name), a CICL senior high school graduate, delivered a commencement speech to thank all the people who helped them in their journey while inside the facility.

“Kailan man ay hindi ako nagkaroon ng negatibong pagtingin sa NTSB; bagkus tiningnan ko po ito bilang isang pagsubok o challenge na alam ko pong makakatulong sa akin sa paghahanap sa aking sarili, sa pagtuklas at paghubog pa ng aking mga talento at kakayahan. Kabalikat po nito ang pagpapatatag sa aking sarili sa lahat ng hamon sa buhay na paparating at magkaroon ng maraming kaalaman patungkol sa pagpapaayos ng aking sarili at buhay,” Tony said.

(I never had a negative view of the NTSB; rather, I have seen my stay here as a test or challenge that I know will help me in my journey of self-discovery, in uncovering and developing my talents and abilities. Alongside this is the strengthening of myself in the face of all the challenges in life that may come, and gaining a wealth of knowledge about improving myself and my life.)

“Sa loob po ng mahigit isang taon ng pananatili ko dito. Marami pong nabago są aking sarili. Dito ko po lalong nahubog ang aking sarili tungo są aking pagkakakilanlan. Nadagdagan ang aking kaalaman tungo są edukasyon, tumatag są lahat ng pagsubok na aking natatamo. Taas noo ko pong ipinagmamalaki ang NTSB at ang JFMS dahil dito ko po natutunan maging matiyaga, habaan ang pasensya, rumespeto sa mga tao, pahalagahan ang mga blessings na natatamo, at dito ko po mas nakilala ang Diyos na gumagabay sa akin sa araw-araw,” Tony added.

(In more than a year of my stay here, many things have changed within me. Here, I have further shaped myself toward my identity. My knowledge has increased through education, and I have become stronger in facing all the challenges I encounter. I will be forever proud of the NTSB and JFMS because here I have learned to be patient, to respect others, to value the blessings I receive, and to better know God, who guides me every day.)

Aside from the graduation rites, some 15 Grade 10 student-residents also received recognition during their moving up ceremony on the same day.

Present to confer the diplomas and awards to the CICL students were DSWD Field Office IV-A (CALABARZON) Assistant Regional Director Alkent Bacolod, NTSB Center Head Joanna Hizon, Mandaluyong City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Romela Cruz, Public School District Supervisor Dr. Darwin Bonifacio, and several court judges handling CICL cases.

The NTSB is a residential care facility managed by the DSWD CALABARZON. It provides protection and parental care to CICLs to help them through rehabilitation in a residential setting and prepare them for successful adjustment with their family and community after discharge.