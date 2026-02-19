DSWD’s NCDA calls on stakeholders, establishments to provide reasonable accommodation to persons with disabilities

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA), an attached agency of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), has called on all stakeholders, including business establishments, to ensure that they provide reasonable and proper treatment to persons with disabilities.

“Gusto natin paalalahanan talaga lahat ng mga establishments na, you have to be considerate and to provide reasonable accommodations to persons with disabilities because it is their right as a person with disability,” Atty. Walter Alava, spokesperson of the NCDA, said during the Thursday Media Forum on February 19 at the Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City.

The NCDA spokesperson made the statement in relation to a reported case of a child with autism who was asked to eat lunch outside a popular coffee chain in a Pampanga mall due to the store’s ‘no outside food’ policy.

Photos of the child with autism became viral after a TV station posted it online and prompted concerns from netizens on social media.

Atty. Alava explained that under Republic Act No. 7277 or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, reasonable accommodations include the necessary and appropriate adjustments and modifications in facilities, workplaces, schedules, assistive technologies, or policies that will help persons with disabilities to uphold their rights.

“Nakalagay talaga doon na dapat maging considerate tayo, at dapat maglalagay tayo ng avenue for persons with disabilities. So we are calling for the review po of the ‘no outside food’ policy, and then, we will be taking with the different member agencies din natin kasi NCDA is a council,” Atty. Alava told reporters.

Aside from reviewing the policy, Atty. Alava said the NCDA has been working with Persons with Disability Affairs Offices (PDAOs), private partners and organizations to conduct disability-sensitivity training across the country through their online learning system.

“Gumawa po [ang NCDA] ng online learning system. Dun po sa ating online learning system, mayroon po tayong mga modules na nakalagay doon, parang Coursera, may mga modules doon, and then, part ng mga modules doon ay disability-sensitivity training,” the NCDA spokesperson pointed out.

“Sana po lahat po ng mga stakeholders, lahat po ng mga establishments natin ay i-consider din po na we have persons with disabilities in the community, and they are involved in the community so sana po mabigyan din po at maobliga din po yung mga establishments natin na magbigay po ng reasonable accommodation,” Atty. Alava added.

The DSWD, together with the NCDA, are committed to ensure that the vulnerabilities of the persons with disabilities and other sectors are considered and provided with utmost respect inherent to their rights.

The Media Forum, held weekly at the DSWD Central Office’s New Press Center, is hosted by Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Communications Raymond Burgos and Director Dianne Joie Ruiz of the Digital Media Service. (AKDL)