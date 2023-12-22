DSWD’s Oplan Pag-Abot reunites elderly with family in Abra

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The family of 84-year old Tatay Alfredo is happy to welcome this Christmas season after he was reunited with them on December 14 through the Oplan Pag-Abot of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Tatay Alfredo was brought back to his hometown and reintegrated with his family in Sitio Banat, Barangay San Ramon East, in the Municipality of Manabo, Abra by the DSWD’s Pag-Abot Team.

The 84-year-old elderly was reached out by the DSWD Pag-Abot team in Quezon City in September and was immediately endorsed for temporary residential care to the Golden Reception and Action Center for the Elderly and Other Special Cases (GRACES), a DSWD-run center and residential care facility.

Oplan Pag-Abot is among the flagship programs of the DSWD, under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, to help, support, and protect individuals and families living in the streets by providing them with appropriate interventions.