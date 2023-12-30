DSWD’s Oplan Pag-Abot sa Pasko reach out ops to continue

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In its continuing efforts to implement Oplan Pag-Abot sa Pasko, Pag- Abot team members untiringly go around the thoroughfares of Metro Manila to reach out to families and individuals in street situations (FISS).

On Friday (December 29 ) the team members were in the vicinities of Cubao and Barangay Kaligayahan in Quezon City where they patiently explained to the FISS about the Oplan Pag-Abot and the various interventions that can be provided to them.

Oplan Pag- Abot sa Pasko, the special reach out operations for FISS during the holiday season will end on December 31. The regular Oplan Pag-Abot reach out operations, however, will continue in the National Capital Region.