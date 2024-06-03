DSWD’s StratComm convenes 1st Luzon-wide conference for information officers

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Strategic Communications (StratComm) group holds the 1st Luzon-wide conference for information officers (IO) in Baguio City last May 14 to 17 where StratComm officials discussed strategies in unfying and strengthening the agency’s communications efforts anchored on the directions laid down by Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

Director Lara Duran, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Asst. Secretary for StratComm and head of the Agency Operations Service (AOS) formally opened the two-day conference while DSWD Field Office-Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) Regional Director Maria Aplaten welcomed the organizers and participants to the IO conference.

Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Communications Raymond Robert Burgos discussed the context and reasons for the creation of StratComm group, which now serves as the central communications and information arm of the DSWD.

The director of the three new Services under the StratComm group talked on their respective areas of work. Director Dianne Joie Ruiz discussed the role of the Digital Media Service (DMS); Director Aldrine Fermin talked on the operations of the Traditional Media Service (TMS); and StratComm OIC Director Duran explained the new Agency Operations Service (AOS), including the Events unit.