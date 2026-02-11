DSWD’s Tara, Basa! Program expands through collab with LGUs, academe; 130k beneficiaries targeted for 2026

416 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s directive that no Filipino child should be left behind in learning, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to expand its Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program (TBTP) through strengthened partnerships with local government units (LGUs), state universities, and partner organizations nationwide.

For 2026, the TBTP is targeting at least 130,000 beneficiaries who will participate in cash-for-work (CFW), cash-for-training, and parenting and learning sessions facilitated by youth beneficiaries.

Undersecretary Edu Punay of the DSWD’s Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG), who also serves as the National Program Director of the TBTP, is already coordinating with various local chief executives to further expand the program and establish meaningful partnerships nationwide.

The program engages the ‘Kabataan sa Bagong Pilipinas’—college students from low-income families—who serve as tutors and Youth Development Workers (YDWs), helping elementary learners improve their literacy skills while also supporting parents to become learning partners at home.

“New partnerships with LGUs and state universities have already been planned in the first quarter, and we are prioritizing expansion in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs),” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, said on Wednesday (February 11).

As part of the expansion, the DSWD, through the TBTP National Program Management Office (NPMO), signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Calaca City LGU and Calaca City Global College on Monday (February 9).

The partnership will allow more than 300 beneficiaries to join the pilot implementation of the program in the city.

According to Asst. Secretary Dumlao, Calaca City Mayor Sofronio Ona Jr. expressed appreciation for the partnership and assured the city government’s full support for the program’s success.

“Mayor Sofronio believes that the partnership will not only help ease the financial burden of college beneficiaries, but will also help shape the future of the youth, especially those who are struggling to stay focused in school,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The DSWD is also set to formalize another partnership in Romblon, with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian scheduled to attend the MOA signing on Thursday (February 12).

The collaboration will involve the provincial government, the municipalities of Romblon, the Romblon State University, the Department of Education (DepEd), and community partners.

A total of 1,150 individuals composed of 500 learners, 500 parents, 100 tutors, and 50 YDWs are expected to benefit from the learning sessions starting in the second quarter of the year.

“The directive of Secretary Rex Gatchalian is clear: the DSWD should not only be known for providing ‘ayuda’ during crises. Development is a core part of our work. Many students stop pursuing college due to financial constraints, and the TBTP helps address this by providing them additional income while enabling them to contribute to nation-building,” DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

From the program’s pilot implementation in 2023 to 2025, a total of 34,981 2nd – to 4th year college students enrolled in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local government-run universities received CFW based on prevailing regional wage rates in exchange for providing tutorial services.

In 2025 alone, 128,568 tutors, YDWs, learners, and parents benefited from the program.

The TBTP is a reformatted educational assistance initiative of the DSWD that promotes a holistic learning environment by engaging college students to be part of nation-building. (KB)