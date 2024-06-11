DSWD’s Tara Basa, Tutoring Program now covers PUP students

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Innovations Eduardo M. Punay, representing Secretary Rex Gatchalian, signed on Monday (June 10) a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) President Manuel M. Muhi for the July 2024 implementation of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program in the university.

The signing, held at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City, was witnessed by DSWD Field Office-National Capital Region (NCR) Assistant Regional Director for Operations Bienvenido Jr. V. Barboza, (representing Regional Director Atty. Michael Lorico); and Dr. Anna Ruby P. Gapasin, Vice President for PUP Research, Extension and Development.

The MOA signing is part of the ongoing expansion of the DSWD’s reformatted educational assistance to more program partners across different regions in the country. (Photo credits: PUP)