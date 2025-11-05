443 SHARES Share Tweet

As the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues its fight against hunger, its Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK) has already served a total of 179,681 meals to 71,373 individuals—both unique and returning beneficiaries.

“Ang layunin ng Walang Gutom Kitchen, sa ilalim ng direktiba ni President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., ay wakasan ang kagutuman. Kung may bulnerable at mahihirap, isa siguro ang mga hindi nakakakain at mga taong naninirahan sa lansangan sa pinakamahihirap,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, said on Wednesday (November 5).

The WGK, a program that complements the Department’s Walang Gutom Program (WGP), is designed to provide nutritious hot meals to individuals experiencing involuntary hunger, including families and individuals in street situations (FISS).

The initiative also aims to reduce food wastage by turning donated surplus food from hotels, restaurants, and organizations into hot meals.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the food bank continues its operation in Pasay City to serve free hot meals to more families, individuals, and children in street situations—especially now that parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) are experiencing rains brought about by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Tino.

“Sa bawat pagkaing naihahain natin, ipinapakita natin na may malasakit ang pamahalaan. Kahit pansamantalang tulong lamang, ang mainit na pagkain ay nagbibigay lakas, pag-asa, at dignidad—lalo na ngayon na may dalang malakas na ulan si bagyong Tino,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Mary Grace Claveria, Head of Commerce of Human Nature, was one of the Kitchen volunteers who shared how the experience with the WGK deepened her appreciation for government efforts to serve the poor, emphasizing the respect and dignity given to the beneficiaries—from the cleanliness of the dining area to the quality of the meals prepared for them.

“Yung realization ko as a volunteer, sobrang amazed actually na may ganitong initiative yung government. Siguro yung mas tumatak sa akin is yung service here sa Walang Gutom Kitchen. Binibigyan ng decency yung mga tao na tinutulungan. Kumbaga, hindi lang for the sake na ito yung pagkain—yung tables nila, chairs nila, decent at malinis. Yung quality rin ng food na pino-provide ay maayos at masustansya,” Mary Grace said.

The Human Nature Head of Commerce added: “Ang masasabi ko ay sana mas dumami pa ito at magtuloy-tuloy sya, ma-sustain sya, kasi maganda talaga yung mga ganitong initiative or project na kumbaga long-term sya, hindi lang yung one time tapos okay na. Pero ito, kumabag natutulungan yung mga kababayan natin na nasa lansangan.”

The WGK is one of the DSWD’s innovative programs that help realize the long-time wish of President Marcos that no Filipino family should go hungry. (YADP)