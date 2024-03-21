Dungeon Fighter Online celebrates nine-year anniversary; reveals Legion Dungeon update

277 SHARES Share Tweet

SEOUL – Old-school brawler fans around the world can pick up their best weapons and don their most festive skins as today marks the ninth anniversary of Dungeon Fighter Online. To celebrate the time-honored, free-to-play staple, Neople is unlocking gilded rewards, a plethora of events and an anticipated content update – with an exclusive twist.

Dungeon Fighter Online (DFO) is a 2D beat ‘em up MMORPG where players join action-packed raids and traverse dungeons with fighters from all around the world. Featuring classic side-scrolling action elements expressed in vibrant 2D graphics, DFO offers fast-paced gameplay and extensive character customization options, from avatar creation to skill settings. As players step into the shoes of an adventurer of Arad, they will explore vast lands and join forces to take down the Apostles who terrorize the realms.

Plenty of festivities are in store for Dungeon Fighter Online’s ninth anniversary, including:

Anniversary Rewards – As part of the celebration, Dungeon Fighter Online Live Director Jong is giving away rewards such as Siv’s Sub Equipment Bead, a Single-Use One-Shot Amplification Grimoire and more. And, with a very limited run, now’s the time to snag them – players can claim their prizes by simply logging in. A special shop will also be available to purchase event rewards.

As part of the celebration, Dungeon Fighter Online Live Director Jong is giving away rewards such as Siv’s Sub Equipment Bead, a Single-Use One-Shot Amplification Grimoire and more. And, with a very limited run, now’s the time to snag them – players can claim their prizes by simply logging in. A special shop will also be available to purchase event rewards. Dungeon Fighter Online’s Ninth Anniversary Diary – Players who complete daily tasks and weekly missions can unlock exclusive rewards such as a +13 Weapon Reinforcement Ticket, given out for the first time ever. Additional rewards include a Rare Clone Avatar Set Box, Platinum Emblem Selection Box, Seon Magic Bead (Shoes) Selection Box and more.

Players who complete daily tasks and weekly missions can unlock exclusive rewards such as a +13 Weapon Reinforcement Ticket, given out for the first time ever. Additional rewards include a Rare Clone Avatar Set Box, Platinum Emblem Selection Box, Seon Magic Bead (Shoes) Selection Box and more. Level-Up, Power-Up to Seon! Event – Players can choose one character from all advancements and one character form the Male Slayer advancements to enter a Fast-Leveling Mode to receive valuable rewards as they quickly level up.

Players can choose one character from all advancements and one character form the Male Slayer advancements to enter a Fast-Leveling Mode to receive valuable rewards as they quickly level up. Starlight – A Starry Night Vol. II and Custom Hunting in Seon! – All adventurers are eligible to participate in a thrilling minigame to obtain materials for rewards. Additionally, players have a chance to secure the final and best equipment in the game, but only for a limited time during the Custom Hunting event.

Along with the ninth anniversary events and rewards, veteran players can test their skills in the new Legion Dungeon, “Dusky Island.” The third legion dungeon of Dungeon Fighter Online, “Dusky Island” is the most difficult and challenging dungeon in the game. Clearing it will give valuable materials that will allow users to upgrade their Accessories and Special Equipment gear further.

Dungeon Fighter Online can be played for free on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. More details on Dungeon Fighter Online’s Nine Year Anniversary updates and events can be found in the celebratory trailer. See more below:

Dungeon Fighter Online Official Webpage: [LINK]

[LINK] Dungeon Fighter Online “Dusky Island” Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Dungeon Fighter Online March 19 Event Page: [LINK]

[LINK] Dungeon Fighter Online Official Facebook: [LINK]

[LINK] Dungeon Fighter Online Official YouTube: [LINK]

[LINK] Dungeon Fighter Online Official X/Twitter: [LINK]

[LINK] Dungeon Fighter Online Press Kit: [LINK]

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.