Duterte absent in PBBM SONA

139 SHARES Share Tweet

FORMER President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was not in attendance at the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos ,Jr. held in Congress on July 24.

“Di yata. Galing po siya sa China, medyo pagod. Nasa Davao po siya… Kakarating lang niya nu’ng Sabado,” said Senator Christopher “Bong” Go in an ambush interview before the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress in Senate.

Go said that Duterte though, will be watching the SONA.

“I’m sure, as former president, nag-mo-monitor naman po si dating pangulo, not only sa SONA but sa kalagayan ng ating bayan,” said Go, who served as special assistant to Duterte before his election to the Senate in 2019.

It will be recalled that last week, Duterte was reported to be in Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with whom he had close relations during his administration, from 2016 to 2022.

The purpose of the said visit remains unknown, as no details have been divulged about the meeting between Duterte and President Xi which was held at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Officials from the China government had expressed hope that Duterte will continue to play an important role that would foster continued friendly relations between China and the Philippines.