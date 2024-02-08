E-Gates upgrade in the works, BI says

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE electronic gates or E-Gates deployed at the country’s international airports are set to be upgraded.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the bureau is now in the process of integrating the data of airlines to connect with the e-gates, further lessen the steps required for passengers.

“We thank the public for their cooperation and understanding as we navigate through the birth pains of this evolving technology to ease immigration processing,” he said.

Tansingco added that they have received reports that some passengers are unable to use the e-gates when their flight record is not yet integrated in the system. Due to this, passengers have to transfer to regular counters to be processed manually.

As a result of the upgrade, travelers can expect that removal of the scanning of boarding passes when using the e-gates. Tansingco said this can further lessen the processing time for arriving passengers.

“Our e-gates are also being reconfigured to be label free,” said Tansingco. “Instead of printing a sticker to be attached on the passport, passengers will receive an email acknowledging their arrival. This is the best practice that we are emulating from other countries,” he added.

Tansingco shared that for 2024, as part of the BI’s contribution to Bagong Pilipinas efforts, they have initiated the procurement of more e-gates to replace 25% of their manual operations in major international airports.