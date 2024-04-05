Home>News>Overseas Filipino Workers>Earthquake-affected OFWs in Taiwan to get calamity assistance from SSS
Earthquake-affected OFWs in Taiwan to get calamity assistance from SSS

Journal Online11
Social Security System (SSS) President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet (top photo, 2nd from the left) yesterday told reporters that SSS will grant a calamity loan assistance to Filipino workers who are SSS members in Taiwan and affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the eastern coast of the country Wednesday morning during a press conference held at the SSS Main Office in Quezon City.

Joining Macasaet are (top photo, from left) SSS Vice President for Operations Legal Services Division I Renato Jacinto S. Cuisia and Vice President for Benefits Administration Division Joy A. Villacorta.

