EASA-Mandated requirements met by AirAsia in 24 hours

Following the Alert Operators Transmission from Airbus, the AirAsia Aviation Group has completed the required software rollback on its operational A320 Family, in full compliance with the Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

AirAsia spokesman Steve Dailisan said the Emergency AD was received around 3 a.m. on November 29 local time and AirAsia’s Business Continuity Plan was immediately activated, completing the directive while maintaining operations required strong coordination across Engineering, Flight Operations, Network, Ground Operations and Customer Experience teams, among others in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

Meantime, Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, said, “Safety is core to the trust that guests place in us, and our response was immediate and thorough in this regulator-mandated action.”

“Our teams across the region were mobilized at once to meet all engineering, operations, safety and customer experience requirements, so that guests experienced as little inconvenience as possible. Thanks to meticulous planning and strong Groupwide coordination from our engineering teams – supported by our ecosystem partner ADE, compliance work for the aircraft was completed within 24 hours. Our operations teams continue to work to minimize disruptions. This concerted response is reflective of the agility, guest centricity and teamwork that define AirAsia.,” he added.

He further stated that, “we are grateful to our Allstars, regulators and airport partners across the region, and especially to our guests for their understanding and cooperation as we worked to implement this essential operational safety measure.”

Guests flying with AirAsia are encouraged to check their latest flight status via the AirAsia MOVE app or at airasia.com/flightstatus, according to Dailisan.