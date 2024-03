277 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines, February 26, 2024 – This coming Easter Sunday, head over to Sheraton Manila Bay to grab your explorer’s map and enjoy a fun-filled day! The adventure takes place at the 7th floor events hall, where families and friends can gather to enjoy a delightful Easter brunch buffet feature a wide array of mouthwatering dishes, including sweet Easter favorites and international cuisines.

From arts and crafts stations to live performances and interactive games, there will be no shortage of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy this coming Easter Sunday. Little ones can embark on an exciting adventure as they search for hidden eggs within the events hall. Prizes and surprises await the lucky explorers, ensuring an eggciting experience on March 31st.

For a relaxing staycation, start your family bonding by availing the F.A.M. at the Bay (Easter Edition) Room Package on March 29 to 30 where two adults and two kids below 12 years old can enjoy breakfast buffet, cooking class for two kids, and an exclusive offer of Php 1,200 nett per person for our dinner buffet during your stay. If you are looking to celebrate anytime around March 25 to 31, we have the Easter Explorer Room Package where you can enjoy the same inclusions for two adults and two kids under 11 years old with an additional perk of access for 2 persons to the Easter Sunday activities and the self portrait studio, and many more!

Whether it’s indulging in awesome cuisine, participating in exciting activities, or simply enjoying quality time with loved ones, this event promises a gathering like no other!

To book your staycation or Easter Exploration tickets, please call +632 5318 0788 or email [email protected]. Stay updated on the latest news and promotions by following Sheraton Manila Bay on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay.

Sheraton Manila Bay is a renowned hotel located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. The hotel offers luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining experiences, and state-of-theart facilities. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and creating unforgettable moments, Sheraton Manila Bay is the perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers. To reserve your FAM at the Bay experience, visit https://bit.ly/FAMattheBay or go to www.sheratonmanilabay.com. Sheraton Manila Bay is conveniently located at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila. Like us on Facebook and Instagram @sheratonmanilabay and follow us on Twitter at @sheratonmnlbay.