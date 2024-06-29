Eastern Visayas seeks ‘Bluer and Smarter Future’ via DOST’s initiatives

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region VIII office has recently launched DOST’s Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) in Eastern Visayas at the People’s Center & Library, Tacloban City for actual observance on July 25-27, 2024.

The DOST Region VIII celebration this year is bannered by the theme “Bluer and Smarter Eastern Visayas.” The theme underscores the critical role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in driving sustainable development and transforming the region into a hub of environmental and economic resilience.

DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, highlighted the importance of the RSTW as a platform for bringing together the people of Eastern Visayas. He emphasized that the event offers a valuable opportunity for individuals and communities to actively participate in reshaping the socioeconomic landscape of the region.

“By leveraging STI, Eastern Visayas can unlock new potentials, foster innovations, and promote a more dynamic and progressive society,” Mabborang stressed.

In his keynote address during the launch, DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr. elaborated on the extensive initiatives and projects aligned with DOST’s strategic pillars — wealth creation, wealth protection, human well-being, promotion and sustainability.

Solidum underscored that the RSTW serves as a showcase for the collaborative efforts of DOST VIII and its partners. Under the Wealth Creation pillar, the focus is on introducing new technologies and products from various Research and Development Institutes (RDIs) and Sectoral Councils.

Solidum said the emphasis on Wealth focuses on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM), which will feature exhibits aimed at enhancing disaster awareness and preparedness.

The Human Well-being pillar includes initiatives like the deployment of the Indie Siyensya fields and the STEM Career guidebook and toolkit, while Sustainability efforts will feature prominently programs designed to promote smart communities and the iSTART initiatives, he added.

The RSTW observance, Mabborang said, aims to elevate awareness about the significance of sustainability and responsible innovation. By advocating transformation of communities into smart communities and enhancing the blue economy, the RSTW events seeks to drive positive change.

The RSTW observance will include a range of activities such as forums, learning sessions, interactive exhibits, and scientific discussions. These activities are designed to engage participants from various partner institutions and stakeholders, to foster a collaborative environment for the exchange of ideas and innovations.

The significant events include the Technology Investment Forum, Blue Economy Forum, and Smart Communities Forum. These forums will present innovative DOST technologies, products, and services that address community challenges and enhance the quality of life in Region VIII.

In additionally, the Research and Development Symposium will focus on Smart and Sustainable Communities and the Blue Economy, highlighting how technology and innovation can build resilient communities and protect marine resources.

The RSTW observance will also include the unveiling of the modernized Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL) and the launch of various innovation centers in the region. These centers are designed to meet the needs of stakeholders in Region VIII and support the region’s growth and development.

“Through scientific exhibits, forums, and interactive sessions, DOST VIII aims to introduce new projects and services that benefit the people of Eastern Visayas” Mabborang emphasized.

Overall, the RSTW is a strategic initiative by DOST VIII to foster regional awareness, collaboration, and innovation. By bringing together diverse sectors and promoting the adoption of science and technology, the event aims to drive sustainable development and improve the socio-economic conditions of Eastern Visayas.

Solidum said the RSEW observance underscores DOST’s commitment to create an “environment that nurtures innovation, encourages inclusive growth, and leads to a sustainable and prosperous future for the region.”