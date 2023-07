448 SHARES Share Tweet

The Eastern Visayas Health Research and Development Consortium (EVHRDC) will host the prestigious 16th Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) Week Celebration on 8-11 August 2023, at the Summit Hotel, Tacloban City.

Anchored on the theme, “Sustainable Development: Resilience through Health Research,” the face-to-face gathering aims to emphasize the critical role of health research and innovation in driving sustainable development, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era. The event will also serve as a platform for showcasing groundbreaking research initiatives that contribute to achieving the nation’s sustainable development goals.

Expecting participation of 450 guests, including members from Regional Health Research and Development Consortia (RHRDC), esteemed officials from the PNHRS, and representatives from both national and local government units, the event promises to be an extraordinary gathering of bright minds and influential figures in the field of health research.

Aiming to foster collaboration and synergy among various health research endeavors, the weeklong event will feature a series of competitions, press conference, meetings, and plenary sessions.

The PNHRS framework, which extends to all 17 regions across the country through the RHRDC, is driven by the Regional Unified Health Research Agenda (RUHRA). This strategic agenda is uniquely tailored to address the distinct health research priorities of each region, ensuring that the nation’s efforts are focused on the most pressing issues.

The Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) is a collaborative network of institutions and individuals engaged in health research and development activities in the Philippines. It aims to strengthen the country’s health research capability, promote the utilization of research findings, and foster partnerships among stakeholders to address the nation’s health needs effectively.

