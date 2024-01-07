EcoWaste Coalition: Keep Rizal Park and Traslacion 2024 Smoke- and Litter-Free

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila City/Quezon City. The environmental watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition pushed for strict adherence to Rizal Park’s “no smoking, no littering” policy during the conduct of Traslacion 2024 to protect public health and the environment.

“As Black Nazarene devotees line up for the traditional ‘Pahalik’ at the Quirino Grandstand, we appeal to everyone to be considerate and refrain from smoking and littering in Metro Manila’s largest urban park,” said Ochie Tolentino, Zero Waste Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.

Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from near and afar are expected to visit the park for the vigil, program and solemn mass (Fiesta Mayor) to be followed by the Traslacion or the procession of the venerated image of the Black Nazarene on January 9.

“Keeping Rizal Park and the entire Traslacion smoke- and litter-free will be a huge challenge, but we remain hopeful that it can be achieved with the devotees leading the way,” Tolentino said.

“As imitation is at the heart of being human, we hope many, if not all, will be inspired to copy devotees who do not litter, smoke or vape because they care for themselves and the people around them and their surroundings,” she said.

During the re-enactment of Traslacion in 2020 before the COVID-19 struck, EcoWaste Coalition’s Basura Patrollers found bins and bags in Rizal Park overflowing with mixed garbage such as plastic and paper food containers, food waste, empty plastic bottles as well as some filled with urine, soiled diapers, sleeping materials, and lots of single-use plastics (SUPs).

Tolentino pointed out that keeping the Traslacion clean will be a excellent contribution to the ongoing observance of the “Zero Waste Month” this January as proclaimed by the late President Noynoy Aquino, as well as with the newly-launched “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” program of incumbent President Bongbong Marcos.

“Traslacion 2024 provides a good opportunity to show our solidarity with our nation’s efforts to prevent and reduce pollution, which is essential if we are to uphold the human right of every Filipino to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment,” the EcoWaste Coalition said.

Rizal Park’s “no smoking, no littering” policy is aligned with Republic Act 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act), Republic Act 9211 (Tobacco Regulation Act), Metro Manila Development Authority Regulation 96-009 and other laws and regulations banning and penalizing littering and smoking in public places.

Last Saturday, January 6, the EcoWaste Coalition, the Green Brigade Team of the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno, and the Samahan ng mga Mangangalakal ng Scrap sa Capulong (SMCC) held an advocacy event in Quiapo with the message “Kalakip ng Debosyon ang Malinis na Traslacion.”

On Tuesday, January 9, members of the SMCC and the staff of the EcoWaste Coalition will join other contingents for the clean-up operations in the vicinity of the Quirino Grandstand.