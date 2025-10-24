Home>News>Environment>EcoWaste Coalition Launches New Lead Paint Study
EcoWaste Coalition Launches New Lead Paint Study

Quezon City. The EcoWaste Coalition will embark on a three-month study to determine the presence of lead, a potent neurotoxin banned in the production of paints, in certain decorative and industrial paints in the market.

With support from the Lead Exposure Elimination Project (LEEP) through its Local Action Fund 2025, the group will survey, collect and analyze new samples of paints sold in major urban hubs, as well as in online shopping sites.

The group announced its latest lead paint investigation as stakeholders in various countries mark the 13th International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (ILPPW) on October 19 to 25 with the theme “No safe level: Act now to end lead exposure.”

The study will focus on newly introduced paint products, as well as products that have exceeded the 90 parts per million (ppm) limit for lead in paint in past studies. DENR A.O. 2013-24, or the Chemical Control Order (CCO), banned lead in the manufacture of all paints.

Through the data to be generated, the EcoWaste Coalition will be empowered to advocate for improved enforcement of the said CCO and the reformulation of non-compliant products to ensure adherence to the ban on lead in paints, a major source of childhood lead exposure.

Previous studies carried out by the EcoWaste Collaboration in collaboration with the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) were instrumental in raising government, industry, civil society and consumer awareness about lead in paint as a public health issue, which ultimately led to the historic promulgation of the CCO in 2013.

As provided for in the CCO, lead-containing paints for decorative purposes were phased out from 2013 to 2016, while lead-containing paints for industrial applications were phased out from 2013 to 2019.

However, paint studies published by the EcoWaste Coalition and IPEN in 2020 to date indicated the influx of imported paints and similar surface coatings, spray paints in particular, with lead levels surpassing the 90 ppm limit in violation of the CCO.

https://chemical.emb.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/DAO-2013-24-CCO-Lead.pdf

