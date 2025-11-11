EcoWaste Coalition Pitches for No-Frills Christmas amid the Spate of Disasters

305 SHARES Share Tweet

(Group calls for simple Christmas celebrations, solidarity with disaster survivors)

Quezon City. Following the series of tragic disasters during the “ber” months that left a trail of destruction and brought immense suffering to countless families, the environmental watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition called for a kinder no-frills observance of Christmas and the New Year.

The group’s call for simpler celebrations of the joyful season came on the heels of the powerful storms and quakes that have devastated many rural and urban communities in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, especially those hit by the Bogo and Manay earthquakes and the super typhoons Tino and Uwan.

“The tragic disasters left thousands homeless, destroying not only their shelters, but also causing livelihood loss, ruining hopes and dreams, and resulting in mental anguish,” said Ochie Tolentino, Zero Waste Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition.

“The situation calls for all of us, rich or poor, to open our hearts and be compassionate towards the survivors as they put their lives together,” she added.

“By aiming for simpler celebrations, we also defy the overwhelming consumerism that has obscured the true meaning of Christmas and filled our surroundings with holiday trash or holitrash, while enabling us to lend a helping hand to others,” she pointed out.

To save some funds and help families in difficult situation while caring for the environment, the EcoWaste Coalition listed a number of practical options for concerned individuals and entities to consider:

Refrain from spending for new holiday decorations. Reuse old ornaments or create new ones out of used materials; Spend not for expensive plastic Christmas trees. Make your own Christmas tree using potted plants, broomsticks, twigs or other repurposed materials; Cut budgets for home or office Christmas parties; Cancel single-use plastic or paper plates, cutlery and cups from your shopping list; and Say no to firecrackers and fireworks.

“The money saved for reusing past decorations, repurposing used materials to add holiday cheer, for holding simple and eco-friendly parties, and for not spending on dangerous and polluting firecrackers and fireworks can be used to bring a smile to the needy during this season of giving,” said Tolentino. “Nothing is too small to give.”

The EcoWaste Coalition also encouraged households to declutter and donate new or used but clean and usable things to the disaster survivors.

Disaster survivors will surely appreciate receiving housing materials; pillows and blankets; clothes for kids and adults; safe and non-toxic toys; bags and other school supplies; plates, bowls, glasses and cutlery; pans, pots and kitchen utensils; and basins and buckets, among other useful stuff, the EcoWaste Coalition said.

Offerings of solidarity and support can be shared directly to the survivors or sent through churches and faith-based groups, humanitarian aid agencies, socio-civic and grassroots organizations.