EcoWaste Coalition Pushes for a Ban on Single-Use Plastics to Lessen Undas Trash

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Quezon City. The EcoWaste Coalition, an advocate for a zero waste and toxics-free society, again pitched for a ban on single-use plastics or SUPs to lessen the volume of garbage generated in cemeteries during the observance of Undas.

“We urge our lawmakers to prioritize the enactment of a law that will phase out and eventually ban the production and consumption of SUPs,” said Ochie Tolentino, Campaigner, EcoWaste Coalition. “This long-overdue pollution prevention legislation will surely help in reducing the volume, as well as toxicity, of what we throw every day and, most especially, during Undas and other popular cultural celebrations.”

The group reiterated its call for a prohibition on SUPs following the monitoring it conducted on October 31 to November 2 in 25 public and private cemeteries in Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Metro Manila, including two of the nation’s largest, the Manila North Cemetery and the Manila South Cemetery.

Disposable plastics such as plastic bags, plastic bottles, plastic cups, plastic cutlery, plastic straws, polystyrene beverage and food containers, and other SUPs are among the most common trash left by visitors in the hallowed burial grounds.

“SUPs, which are principally made of fossil fuels and intended for one-time use, are not easily recycled and contribute significantly to environmental degradation, wreaking havoc in the ecosystems and harming wildlife,” said Tolentino. “Unknown to many, SUPs contribute to the interconnected planetary crisis of climate emergency, pervasive pollution and biodiversity loss.”

While far from being zero waste, the EcoWaste Coalition’s Basura Patrollers observed less litter or garbage piles inside the cemetery compounds, which could be attributed to a number of factors such as the deployment of more street sweepers and other sanitation personnel and the almost round-the-clock cleanup; the positioning of more garbage bags or bins in high traffic areas; and the installation of more catchy signages such as the “dito ang tamang lagayan ng basura” at the Manila North Cemetery.

However, the streets outside crowded cemeteries were observed on November 1 and the morning of November 2 to be strewn with assorted garbage, including food packaging and food waste.

According to the EcoWaste Coalition, less litter and less garbage will be generated in future Undas if SUPs will be phased out, if local government units will effectively enforce existing plastic ban ordinances, and if RA 9003-compliant waste management systems will be put in place inside and outside the cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria.

RA 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, seeks to protect public health and the environment through eco-friendly waste prevention and reduction practices, including source reduction, reusing, recycling, composting, and disposal.

“It is not enough, for example, to scatter bags or bins for mixed waste disposal all over the cemetery,” said Tolentino. “In line with RA 9003, the different waste types should be properly separated to make their reuse and recycling easier, prevent cross-contamination, and cut the amount of residual waste going to the landfills.”

As most cemeteries lack ecological solid waste management plans and the adequate number of personnel to implement the plans, particularly during Undas when thousands upon thousands honor the memories of their dearly departed ones, it is best for visitors not to leave trash behind, no matter how little, the EcoWaste Coalition pointed out.

For this year’s Undas monitoring, the group’s Basura Patrollers visited the following resting places in Bataan (Abucay Memorial Garden, Balanga Memorial Park, Orani Public Cemetery, Samal Public Cemetery), Bulacan (Paombong Public Cemetery), Pampanga (Good Shepherd Memorial Park), Cavite (Amadeo Public Cemetery, Green Haven Memorial Garden, St. John Memorial Garden, St. Mary Magdalene Memorial Garden, Carmona Public Cemetery, Sanctuario de Carmona, Manila Memorial Park-Dasmariñas),

Laguna (Holy Family Memorial Park, Rizal Memorial Park, Roman Catholic Cemetery-Calamba), and Rizal (Taytay Catholic Cemetery).

In Metro Manila, the group visited cemeteries in Caloocan City (La Loma Catholic Cemetery, Sangandaan Cemetery), Las Piñas City (Mary Immaculate Parish Nature Church Ossuary), Makati City (Manila South Cemetery), Manila City (Manila North Cemetery, Manila North Green Park), Navotas City (Navotas Public Cemetery), Parañaque City (Manila Memorial Park) and Quezon City (Bagbag Cemetery).