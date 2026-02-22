EcoWaste Coalition Pushes for Effective Enforcement of Mercury Cosmetic Ban

The EcoWaste Coalition cautions the public from buying and using this mercury-containing skin cream.

The EcoWaste Coalition cautions the public from buying and using this mercury-containing skin cream.

277 SHARES Share Tweet

(Group warns against mercury in speckle removing cream)

Quezon City. The EcoWaste Coalition has called for effective enforcement actions to stop the continued production and trade of dangerous cosmetics laced with mercury despite the prohibitions in place.

The toxics watchdog group pushed for law enforcement actions following its detection of mercury on a China-made skin cream that promises to remove speckles, or small marks or spots on the skin.

As part of its vigilant monitoring of the marketplace for hazardous products, the group purchased the Nen Fu Mei Yan Herbage Ruddy Speckle Removing Cream for almost P300 from Tao Fashion through Lazada Philippines.

The group used an X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) analyzer to check if the product contains mercury, a toxic chemical banned in the manufacture of cosmetics such as skin lightening products.

As per XRF screening, the product contains 705 parts per million (ppm) of mercury in violation of China and ASEAN cosmetic regulations, as well as the Minamata Convention on Mercury.

Mercury is prohibited in the production of cosmetics under China’s Safety and Technical Standards for Cosmetics.

Under the ASEAN Cosmetic Directive adopted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines, mercury is listed among the substances prohibited in cosmetic products.

The Minamata Convention on Mercury prohibits the manufacture, import and export of mercury-added cosmetics such as skin lightening creams, lotions and soaps.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), mercury is used in some skin lightening products “to block the production of melanin, leading to lighter skin tones,” listing “kidney and liver damage, neurological problems, and developmental issues in children” among the health effects.

Symptoms of mercury exposure may include tremors, mood swings, sleep disturbances, attention deficits, memory deterioration, impaired hearing and vision, change in taste function, and renal failure.

The EcoWaste Coalition also warned mercury-laced skin lightening products may endanger entire households, not just direct users. Children are particularly at risk, as they can inhale mercury vapors or absorb mercury through contact with contaminated bedding, towels, and from hugging, kissing, or touching someone using a tainted product.

To prevent mercury exposure and its detrimental effects, the group urged consumers to heed the following tips:

Embrace your natural skin color, and refrain from using skin bleaching, lightening, or whitening products,

If the source of the product or its ingredients are unclear, do not buy or use;

Reject products with improper labels and those with information you do not understand;

Use only FDA-authorized cosmetic products;

Go to https://verification.fda.gov.ph/ before adding to cart or making a purchase;

Get authorized cosmetics from reputable retail shops;

Shun banned or flagged cosmetics; and

Stop further use of mercury-added cosmetics and see a doctor for medical evaluation and advice.