EcoWaste Coalition to Consumers: Be Cautious when Buying Halloween Stuff

The EcoWaste Coalition reminds the public to be cautious of hazardous chemicals lurking in some Halloween-themed products.

(Some costumes, decorations and toys can be hazardous to health and the environment)

Quezon City. As kids and the not-so-young ready themselves for Halloween fun, the EcoWaste Coalition, an advocate for a zero waste and toxics-free society, advised consumers to be wary of chemical and other hazards posed by some plastic costumes, decorations and toys sold in the market.

Coinciding with the celebration of the Consumer Welfare Month and ahead of the International Lead Poisoning Prevention Week on October 19 to 25, the group reminded consumers of their legally protected rights to product information and product safety and the need to vigilantly assert such rights, which are protected under the Consumer Act of the Philippines and other laws.

For this year’s market investigation, the EcoWaste Coalition procured some 60 Halloween-themed costumes, decorations and toys in physical stores operating in Caloocan, Makati, Manila, Pasay, Taguig, and Quezon Cities.

Here are some of the salient findings of the group:

All 25 toys purchased were found non-compliant to the mandatory labeling requirements under Republic Act No. 10620, or the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Act of 2013. Among those found inadequately labeled were three Halloween-themed balloons that are often used in parades and parties. Of the 25 toys, 12 are made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plastic, indicating potential presence of synthetic compounds called phthalates, a known endocrine disrupting chemical or EDC, used to make such plastic flexible and soft. Three plastic items were analyzed to contain toxic metals particularly lead, which can be attributed to lead use as plasticizers in PVC plastic such as toy spiders with up to 4,250 ppm lead. The painted part of a pumpkin pendant of a “Happy Halloween” necklace was found to contain 1,628 ppm of lead. Of the 25 Halloween products with black plastic parts, four were found to contain high levels of bromine between 1,001 to 7,380 ppm suggesting use of recycled plastic e-waste containing brominated flame retardant chemicals. Of the 10 headbands with devil, pumpkin and skull designs and two toy wands,10 are powered with button cell batteries that can be accessed by a child and pose choking hazards and chemical burns. None of the 15 Halloween face and body paints and lipsticks marketed for children’s use are notified or registered with the health authorities, indicating these products have not been properly evaluated for substances banned or restricted in cosmetics. Two Halloween costumes (a headband and a pair of eyeglasses) were embellished with tiny plastic glitters, which will qualify as microplastics that can easily pollute the ecosystems, including human bodies and the marine environment.

The EcoWaste Coalition also called attention to specific Halloween products, which may pose potential hazards such as a fake blood with unknown composition.

Towards an eco-friendly and non-toxic celebration of the Halloween, the group urged the public to consider the following things to avoid:

Avoid face paints without market authorization and production and expiration dates. Avoid unauthorized and unlabeled plastic toys, particularly those made of PVC plastic, which may contain chemicals banned or restricted in children’s products. Avoid Halloween costumes, decorations and toys powered with tiny button cell batteries that can be accessed by a child out of curiosity or if the item is broken. Avoid plastic Halloween-themed products such as accessories, masks, and “trick or treat” buckets to cut on plastic use and pollution. Avoid treats in disposable wrappers, and consider other possible treats aside from candies, which are often of little nutritional value and wrapped in single-use plastic. Avoid plastic glitters as these contribute to microplastic pollution of the human body and aquatic life.

“Considering the triple planetary challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, we encourage everyone to mark Halloween and other festive occasions with the health and safety of our children and the environment in mind,” the EcoWaste Coalition concluded.