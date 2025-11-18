EcoWaste Coalition Urges FDA to Test Play Sand Products for Asbestos following Recalls in Australia and New Zealand

499 SHARES Share Tweet

Quezon City. The toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to analyze colored sand play products being sold in the market after the regulatory authorities in Australia and New Zealand announced recalls due to potential asbestos contamination. Exposure to asbestos, a hazardous chemical, can cause serious long-term health problems.

“In the interest of children’s safety, we urge the FDA to conduct an immediate analysis of play sand products being sold in toy stores and assure the public that such products do not pose potential exposure to asbestos,” said Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator, EcoWaste Coalition.

“Pending the conduct of asbestos analysis, we appeal to toy stores, including those online, to temporarily stop the sale of children’s play sands until such time their manufacturers, importers or distributors have made available verifiable certificates of analysis confirming their products are free of any asbestos,” she said.

“The government needs to assure the Filipino people, especially the parents and their children and the schools catering to very young students, that play sand products available in the market are asbestos-free in accordance with the law,” she further said.

DENR Administrative Order No. 2000-02, or the Chemical Control Order for Asbestos, bans “all forms of asbestos in toys,” among other products and applications.

Last November 12, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) published a recall notice from supplier Educational Colours regarding play sand products that were found to contain tremolite asbestos, a naturally occurring asbestos.

“The products may cause a risk to health,” the ACCC warned, advising the public to “stop using the products immediately.”

“Although there have been early indications that the risk of exposure is low, it is important to take precautions with all potential exposures,” it explained.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also announced that a recall is underway of some of the play sand products sold locally due to potential asbestos contamination.

“To prevent potential asbestos exposure among our children, we urge our government to act expeditiously on our request, ” concluded Lucero.

References:

https://www.accc.gov.au/media-release/customers-warned-of-recalled-children%E2%80%99s-sand-due-to-asbestos-risks

https://www.mbie.govt.nz/about/news/recall-of-ec-rainbow-sand-and-creatistics-coloured-sand-1-3kg-due-to-potential-asbestos-contamination

https://chemical.emb.gov.ph/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/DAO-2000-02-CCO-Asbestos-1.pdf