Ecstasy worth P1.6 million found in cargo by BOC-NAIA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

AN inbound express cargo containing P1.6 million worth of ecstasy classified as dangerous drugs were intercepted on November 9, 2023, at the DHL Express Gateway Warehouse in NAIA by the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA).

BOC-NAIA District Collector Yasmin Obillos-Mapa said the intercepted drugs were declared as vitamins, supplements, baby wash and body wash.

In view of the scanned suspicious images of the subject cargo by Customs X-ray operatives, it was made to undergo a 100 percent physical examination by the assigned Customs Examiner, which yielded 995 pieces of dark gray tablets and broken tablets of ecstasy or methylenedioxymethamphetamine, valued at P1,691,500 in total.

Upon coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), both the shipper and the consignee are currently undergoing investigation and a case build-up for possible prosecution for violations of RA 9165 and RA 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization Act (CMTA).

In reaction, Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said:“The Bureau of Customs under my watch will remain relentless in our border protection efforts, which include our crusade against all nefarious attempt to smuggle dangerous drugs and all anti-social goods and contraband.

This successful interception is a testament of the unwavering border protection efforts of our personnel in coordination with our partner enforcement agencies to prevent the spread of illegal narcotics into the country.”