EDCA site Lal-lo: A key venue for disaster relief operations in Northern Luzon

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – With a state of calamity declared in 16 provinces across Luzon, including Cagayan province, Secretary of National Defense GILBERT TEODORO stepped into action today alongside LIEUTENANT GENERAL ROMEO BRAWNER Jr, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSAFP), and LIEUTENANT GENERAL FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) to supervise the ongoing Philippine-US joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations at the EDCA Site in Lal-lo, Cagayan.

The situation in Northern Luzon necessitates urgent HADR efforts, and the collaboration between the Philippines and the United States plays a pivotal role in addressing the challenges posed by the calamity. The AFP mobilized resources to transport essential relief goods on August 1, including 700 family food packs, 40 sacks of rice, 29 sleeping kits, 322 DSWD boxes, and mineral waters using 2 Black Hawk CUHs.

To further bolster the relief operations, the AFP has prepositioned additional relief goods from NOB Subic, Sitio Agusuhin, Brgy Cawag, Subic, Zambales to Subic Bay International Airport, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

On August 3, 2023, the joint PH-US HADR operations take a significant leap forward, deploying the might of two V-22 Ospreys, two CH53 Sea Stallions, and one PH Blackhawk to deliver 10 pallets or 1,000 food packs to Fuga and Calayan Islands. These crucial supplies will be loaded at the strategically positioned Lal-lo Airport.

Lal-lo Airport, as one of the EDCA sites, plays a crucial role in facilitating joint operations during natural or man-made emergencies. The urgent need to fast-track the construction of facilities within the EDCA sites is in response to the exigencies of HADR requirements. As of now, the airport is utilized as a refueling site for both Philippine and US aircraft, relying on 55-gallon drums for fuel supply. The construction of an overhead refueling facility is underway to improve efficiency during relief missions.

In a statement from LTGEN BUCA stated that, “EDCA is key to our national interests, as it modernizes our alliance with the US, enhancing our disaster preparedness and response capabilities. It strengthens our maritime domain awareness and security while providing basing for our current and future assets.”

The EDCA agreement, signed in 2014, enables the Philippines and the US to collaboratively train, respond to humanitarian crises, and achieve modernization goals. The Philippines retains full sovereignty and responsibility over EDCA Agreed Locations, providing primary security. All projects under EDCA are undertaken bilaterally, ensuring a balanced and mutually beneficial partnership.