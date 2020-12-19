2020 NAMCYA winners: A Roster of brilliant young PH musical talents

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FROM December 8 – 13, 2020, the National Music Competitions for Young Artists held the 2020 NAMCYA “Tingog sa Paglaum” (Sounds of Hope) National Finals Week. The culmination of the year-long search for the most gifted young Filipino musical artists, gathered an assembly of the country’s budding talents in various fields of musical expressions.

This year’s winners in the different categories include: Emmanuel John Villarin (1stPrize), Lance Morrison Tulagan (2nd Prize), and Clarice Micaela Coronel (3rd Prize) in the Junior Strings Category. Winners in the Senior Guitar Category were Adrian Cristobal (1st Prize), Lyon Ricardo Lopez III (2nd Prize), and Zean Saliendra (3rdPrize).

Emerging victorious in the Brass Open Category were Paulo John Rubio (1st Prize), Gerardson Buluran (2nd Prize), and Jordan Samuel San Jose (3rd Prize). Rhoxene Octaviano went home with an Honorable Mention in the same category.

In the Junior Solo Rondalla Category, the winners were Christian Daniel Briones (1stPrize), Ellaine Rose Lobrin (2nd Prize), and Donatella Delgado (3rd Prize). Honorable Mention honors were given to Joy Elyssa Duno and Nixon Sebastian Riparip.

Winners in the Junior Piano Category were Aidan Ezra Baracol (1st Prize), Andrea Bernadette Versoza, (2nd Prize)and Benedict Magboo and Zion Montebon (3rd Prize). Baracol was also bestowed with a special award, Best Interpretation of the Contest Piece.

In the Junior Voice Category, the following emerged above the field to be declared as winners: Lizzie Bett Estrada (1st Prize), Leanne Reese Tavita (2nd Prize), and Luke Stephen Tongson (3rd Prize). Tavita also went home with the Best Interpretation of the Contest Piece honor.

The Junior Vocal Ensemble Category gathered some of the country’s best vocal groups, but coming out as winners were the Polomolok National High School Chorale and Salinlahi Serenata Singers (2nd Prize), and the Koro del Pilar (3rd Prize).

Finally, in the Traditional Music Ensemble Category, emerging as this year’s best were the San Nicolas National High School Cultural Ensemble for its performance of the Ilocano serenade “dallot”, the Sagubay Ud Malicbong Ethnic Ensemble for its interpretation of the ritualistic “sagubay” of the Itneg tribe, the Madayaw Cultural Ensemble for “pandag” – the healing ritual of the Maguindanaon sa Layah, and the Datu Inda Manobo Kulamanen Cultural Ensemble for the indigenous dance “uuranda kukumapey.”

To further highlight the outstanding talents of Filipino musical artists, a concert of the solo winners was held on December 12, with a special presentation of the Pundaquit Chamber Players. This was followed by another concert of the group winners on December 13 as part of the 2020 NAMCYA Closing ceremonies.

The 2020 NAMCYA “Tingog sa Paglaum” (Sounds of Hope) National Finals Week, which is still being shown at NAMCYA’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, highlights the competition’s tireless endeavor to pursue its vision in the face of the global pandemic.

As the country’s foremost music competition, the NAMCYA has worked tirelessly since its founding in 1973 to harness the musical genius of the Filipino youth. In its roster of past winners are some of the country’s most prolific musical artists who have gone on to capture audiences both on the national and international stage – creating a formidable reputation for the Philippines as a cradle of superb and world-class musical talents.

For more information about NAMCYA, visit its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @namcyaph. Check out videos of past NAMCYA performances through its YouTube channel @namcyapasaycity.