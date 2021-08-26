Aboitiz Construction helps power up Batangas with new transmission poles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Construction sealed a deal with local power distributor Lima Enerzone to construct overhead transmission poles in Lipa City and Malvar in Batangas that could help stabilize power supply in the area. Lima Enerzone is a power distributor under AboitizPower Corporation that operates the distribution system of Lima Land, Inc. a Philippine Economic Zone Authority-registered economic zone in the Lipa City to Malvar area. The transmission poles project will kick off in November and is expected to be completed in six months.

The transmission poles will support 69 kiloVolt power lines that will supply power to businesses located in a 170-hectare Light Industry Science Park (LISP 4) and residential areas in a 212-hectare Pueblo de Oro in Malvar.

“In line with our mission to help businesses to thrive, Aboitiz Construction commits to deliver a quality and safe project for Lima Enerzone. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to economic growth in Batangas by powering businesses and homes,” said Levi Agoncillo, Aboitiz Construction’s Vice President for Business Development, Tender Planning, Engineering, and Design.

Aboitiz Construction will handle the demolition and restoration of affected structures for the construction of the foundations and erections of steel poles. Cable stringing, clipping, and armoring will also be part of the transmission poles project. Once completed, this project will provide a steady and reliable power supply in LISP 4 in order to support business operations, industries, and local services in the area.

The project is part of a bigger initiative to enhance power delivery in Lipa City, Malvar, and surrounding areas, including Lima Technology Center through a partnership between Aboitiz Construction and Lima Enerzone. Last January 2019, Aboitiz Construction commenced the design and construction of the 69kV overhead transmission line project which is expected to be completed this year.

About Aboitiz Construction, Inc.

Aboitiz Construction is the construction arm of the Aboitiz Group of Companies, one of the prominent conglomerates in the Philippines. Aboitiz Construction is a privately-held company, with a 45-year track record in value construction and engineering that advances businesses and communities by building a better future.