Officers of the Philippine-Fujian General Business Association led by President Andy Co, together tje group’s members and officials namely Vice Pres. Cesar Go, Vice Pres. Elaine Chong, and Directors Vincent Chan and Allan Lim donate 300 boxes of food packs and Instant noodles to victims of typhoon Ulysses in Marikina. Marikina City Administrator Janet Obispo received the donations.
Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>Aid for Ulysses victims
Aid for Ulysses victims
Suggested Articles
Vigilance urged vs. digital crimes
Vigilance among individuals and businesses alike are greatly needed now, especially since criminals continue to become more sophisticated even in
Survival and recovery
A House that believes health is wealth has its heart in the right place. Indeed, the process of nation-building cannot
Romualdez: Cong. Raul a quintessential solon
HOUSE Majority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin G. Romualdez on Thursday honored the legacy and wonderful life of the late
House panel to probe government corruption
CHAIRMAN of the House committee on appropriations Rep. Eric Go Yap wants to fully exercise the oversight function of Congress