Aid for Ulysses victims

Jonjon Reyes

Aid for UlyssesOfficers of the Philippine-Fujian General Business Association led by President Andy Co, together tje group’s members and officials namely Vice Pres. Cesar Go, Vice Pres. Elaine Chong, and Directors Vincent Chan and Allan Lim donate 300 boxes of food packs and Instant noodles to victims of typhoon Ulysses in Marikina. Marikina City Administrator Janet Obispo received the donations.

People's Tonight
Jonjon Reyes

