BDO Foundation completes relief efforts for Ulysses victims

BDO Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, successfully conducted relief operations for thousands of underserved Filipinos affected by Typhoon Ulysses. In line with its disaster response advocacy, the foundation immediately distributed relief goods to more than 21,000 beneficiary-families in four provinces hit hardest by the typhoon.

The relief operations covered Alcala, Amulung, Baggao, Enrile and Tuguegarao in Cagayan; Cabagan, Cauayan, Cordon, Delfin Albano, Ilagan, Roxas, Santiago, Sta. Maria, Sto. Tomas and Tumauini in Isabela; Solano in Nueva Vizcaya; and Cainta and Montalban in Rizal.

The distribution of relief packs containing food, rice and drinking water was made possible by BDO and BDO Network Bank branches in these areas. BDO officers and staff, many of whom were also stricken by Ulysses, extended assistance to their respective communities, gathering beneficiary information and helping BDO Foundation coordinate the relief work. The initiative was also backed by the Archdiocese of Cagayan, local government units and local volunteers.

Reminiscent of the onslaught of Ondoy, Typhoon Ulysses caused massive flooding and widespread damage to residences, agriculture and infrastructure in many parts of Luzon. Due to the devastation brought by Ulysses and the typhoons that came before it, the national government declared a state of calamity in the entire island.