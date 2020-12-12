Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>Cebu gov summons Dito Telecom over traffic woes caused by its sidestreet diggings

Cebu gov summons Dito Telecom over traffic woes caused by its sidestreet diggings

People's Tonight13

THE traffic problem in Metro Cebu has reportedly worsened due to the diggings and construction works of Dito Telecommunity along the highway of a densely populated and commercial area in the the province.

This prompted Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to summon the contractor and officials of the country’s third telco to address the issue.

In a meeting with local chief executives from the northern towns of Metro Cebu last Friday, Garcia expressed belief that Dito’s excavation works for the installation of fiber optic cables alongside the highway is aggravating the traffic problem in the area.

Local officials who attended the meeting reported that Dito’s communication cables will be installed in a total of 11 potholes.

“They’ve been digging along the highway which led traffic to be narrowed down to one lane instead of the usual two lanes,” said Garcia.

The governor said if Dito and its contractor cannot cover the holes with steel plates, the provincial government will have to take care of it but it will be charged to the telecom company.

“Everybody has to be cooperating here,” dagdag pa niya. “All hands on deck.”

Garcia warned that the local government “might have to resort to other actions” if Dito does not correct these problems.

“If they cannot correct what they did, which already is an added burden to the Cebuanos who have suffered enough from traffic, I might have to resort to other actions,” said Garcia.

The meeting was attended by Mayors Johannes Alegado (Consolacion), Christina Frasco (Liloan), and representstives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Alegado said the excavation works started last month and were expected to be finished in the second week of December.

Howoever, Alejado admitted that the diggings continue and have not yet been completed.

For the past weeks, numerous motorists have complained of the heavy traffic on the Cebu North Road.

Suggested Articles

Eddie Garcia
Eddie Garcia
Nation

Senate urged to pass Eddie Garcia Bill

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
A HOUSE leader on Monday urged the Senate to pass the "Eddie Garcia Bill” or House Bill (HB) 7762 that
Isko: Eat, buy in Manila, win 7th generation Ipad
Mayor Isko Moreno, Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna and BPLO chief Levi Facundo discuss the program to revive businesses in the city. Photo by JERRY S. TAN
Metro

Isko: Eat, buy in Manila, win 7th generation Ipad

Itchie G. Cabayan
EAT, buy or take out food and other products in Manila and get a chance to win a 7th generation
Opinion

Meralco rates up

Arlene Rivera
THE Manila Electric Company (Meralco) announced an upward adjustment of power rates for this month. In a statement, Meralco said
Nation

Vigilance urged amid seen flattening of curve

Alfred P. Dalizon
JOINT Task Force COVID-19 commander, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar yesterday called on all Filipinos to maintain their vigilance