Cebu gov summons Dito Telecom over traffic woes caused by its sidestreet diggings

THE traffic problem in Metro Cebu has reportedly worsened due to the diggings and construction works of Dito Telecommunity along the highway of a densely populated and commercial area in the the province.

This prompted Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to summon the contractor and officials of the country’s third telco to address the issue.

In a meeting with local chief executives from the northern towns of Metro Cebu last Friday, Garcia expressed belief that Dito’s excavation works for the installation of fiber optic cables alongside the highway is aggravating the traffic problem in the area.

Local officials who attended the meeting reported that Dito’s communication cables will be installed in a total of 11 potholes.

“They’ve been digging along the highway which led traffic to be narrowed down to one lane instead of the usual two lanes,” said Garcia.

The governor said if Dito and its contractor cannot cover the holes with steel plates, the provincial government will have to take care of it but it will be charged to the telecom company.

“Everybody has to be cooperating here,” dagdag pa niya. “All hands on deck.”

Garcia warned that the local government “might have to resort to other actions” if Dito does not correct these problems.

“If they cannot correct what they did, which already is an added burden to the Cebuanos who have suffered enough from traffic, I might have to resort to other actions,” said Garcia.

The meeting was attended by Mayors Johannes Alegado (Consolacion), Christina Frasco (Liloan), and representstives from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Land Transportation Office (LTO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Alegado said the excavation works started last month and were expected to be finished in the second week of December.

Howoever, Alejado admitted that the diggings continue and have not yet been completed.

For the past weeks, numerous motorists have complained of the heavy traffic on the Cebu North Road.