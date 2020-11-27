Congratulations to new PLM doctors

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila placed 4th among the country’s top medical schools with a 97.58% passing rate in the recent board examination for medical licensing.

Two PLM graduates placed 7th: Dr. Czarina Angelli Anastacio and Dr. Ernest Paul Calasanz.

University President Emmanuel Leyco greeted the new PLM doctors, saying: “I am overjoyed as 121 new PLM doctors reinforce the ranks of healthcare frontliners who selflessly serve the Filipino people amidst the devastating impact of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The honor belongs to the successful new PLM doctors and their families, the PLM College of Medicine faculty and staff led by their dean, Dr. Angeline Alabastro. All of PLM’s passers were first timers in taking the PRC exam.

A total of 3,538 aspiring doctors passed the November 2020 physician licensure exam –– a much-needed boost as the country grapples with local coronavirus outbreaks. Details of the oath-taking ceremony will be announced later, according to the Professional Regulation Commission.

“May our new doctors use their skills and knowledge to serve and promote the well-being of fellow Filipinos,” President Leyco added.

PLM is a premier public university which has produced graduates who have contributed to nation-building since 1965. The University thanks the City of Manila and her people for their unwavering support to PLM.

Again, congratulations to the country’s new doctors!