Doc Pao exemplifies resiliency amid COVID

People's Tonight10

Paolo BellosilloDOC Paolo Bellosillo has been helping people live their best life by teaching them more about holistic and integrative medicine. When the pandemic hit, he pivoted and focused on helping people survive the pandemic.

An international specialist of St. Stamford Modern Cancer Hospital and proclaimed most outstanding private citizen by the PNP, Doc Pao exemplifies what resiliency is all about. He did not let the pandemic stop him from touching people’s lives and making a difference in this world.

Tireless in his efforts to give aid to those who need him most and to show support to fellow frontliners, Doc Pao stays out so that others can stay home and stay safe.

This year, Christmas is not as felt as it has been in the past because of the ongoing pandemic, typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. Despite the despair and death happening all around, this country has survived together and moved forward as one nation.

Doc Pao is grateful though that the Filipino spirit remains well and alive. It takes a lot to break a spirit but thankfully, the Filipino spirit is not easy to break. We are a loving race and we have heaps of charity, love, service, and humanity.

This Christmas, Doc Pao will be sharing his blessings by providing food for the hungry, water for the thirsty, and medicine for the sick. He also plans to visit the Lord and have a dialogue with him. Lastly, he will be with his family enjoying a family meal cooked healthily.

