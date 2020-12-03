0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Fujian General Business Association sent 2,000 bags of rice to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at the Manila City Hall as part of their assistance to Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses victims. The group, in partnership with local government of Manila, aims to continue strengthening ties between the Chinese and Filipino people specially during calamities and amid the pandemic. Photo shows Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (center) and Secretary to the Mayor Bernie Ang (2nd right) receiving the sacks of rice from the Fujian group led by its President, Andy Co, Vice President Cesar Go, Directors Allan Lim, Vincent Chan and James Go as well as other officers.

Publication Source : People's Tonight