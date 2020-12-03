The Philippine Fujian General Business Association sent 2,000 bags of rice to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at the Manila City Hall as part of their assistance to Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses victims. The group, in partnership with local government of Manila, aims to continue strengthening ties between the Chinese and Filipino people specially during calamities and amid the pandemic. Photo shows Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (center) and Secretary to the Mayor Bernie Ang (2nd right) receiving the sacks of rice from the Fujian group led by its President, Andy Co, Vice President Cesar Go, Directors Allan Lim, Vincent Chan and James Go as well as other officers.
Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>Donation
Donation
Suggested Articles
Raymund Marasigan to teach music production 101 in second leg of ‘Myx Musiclass’
[caption id="attachment_3711" align="alignright" width="420"] Raymund Marasigan[/caption] MUSIC enthusiasts and budding music producers are in for a treat as MYX has
Loan payment scheme
DON’T look now, but 655,582 teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) are borrowers of private lending
Pulis nahaharap sa kasong carnap
NAHAHARAP sa kasong carnapping ang isang pulis matapos na maaresto sa pagmamaneho ng nakaw na sasakyan sa Quezon City, nitong
Coleen at Dianne sabay na nanganak
AFTER being married for over two years, couple Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia are now brand new parents to their