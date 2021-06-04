DSWD, partners hold video contest on legal adoption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and its partner agencies in the National Organizing Committee (NOC) of the 2021 Adoption Consciousness Celebration (ACC) has organized the Legal Adoption Short Video Contest to strengthen the promotion of the legal adoption advocacy in the country.

The short video contest aims to increase the public’s level of consciousness on legal adoption as an act of unconditional love and to help lessen the stigma in the word “adoption,” which is in line with the 2021 ACC’s theme: “Pagmamahal Palaganapin, Legal na Pag-aampon Ating Gawin!” or “Spread Unconditional Love through Legal Adoption.”

Currently, there are seven participating DSWD Field Offices (FOs) which are vying for the best short video on legal adoption. They will be judged based on the creativity and originality; value of information and relation to advocacy; production and technical quality; and, entertainment value/engagement.

Aside from the given criteria for judging, a People’s Choice Award will also be given to the video entry with the most number of likes or positive reactions in the DSWD Facebook Page.

The winners will be announced on June 7, 2021 at the official social media pages of the DSWD.

Amid the pandemic, the Department continues to champion the legal adoption advocacy as the only process that ensures the best interest of surrendered, abandoned, neglected, and orphaned children.

Through legal adoption, adopted children will have a secure and caring family who will love them unconditionally.