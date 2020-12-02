Embrace the holidays in this next-normal lifestyle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Here are ways to make your Christmas merrier with Alviera Country Club

IT’S beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and many may have yet to find ways to celebrate the season. As most of us have been nestling safely in our homes for quite some time, it is no surprise that a lot are looking for ways to embrace the holidays with a splendid and memorable getaway, without having to worry about safety.

Welcoming family and friends for a delightful Christmas celebration in the new normal, Alviera Country Club – a premier country club found at the heart of the Alviera Estate in Pampanga, has turned the holiday switch on, bringing out the wonderful ornaments, lighting up the Christmas tree, and offering activities and promos to make celebrations at the club even more this year.

Whether you’re looking for a place to satisfy your hankering for new adventures, or to simply unwind, relax and let loose, here are ways how to make your Christmas merrier with Alviera Country Club:

1. Immerse in a magical yuletide experience in a premiere country club with first-rate amenities

Aside from the cool breeze that welcomes you to the estate, the whole club is dressed to the nines, bedecked with vibrant festive decor to fully welcome the season.

Bask in the beauty of the property as the string of lights and holiday decor compliment the suburban outdoors complete with scenic views, lush natural environment, and exciting activities.

While the bells are ringing and the lights shining, Alviera Country Club continues to make health and safety a priority to ensure a worry-free experience for visitors and staff members. Government mandated protocols are still being strictly implemented, to allow guests to enjoy the first-rate club amenities without any worries.

Take a quick break from your work-from-home setup and make a sweet escape to enjoy Alviera Country Club’s top of the line facilities. Gather your friends or family, and bond over a friendly game of sport from any of the club’s multiple indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

2. Savor in a memorable Noche Buena Experience

Dubbed as the culinary capital of the Philippines, a trip to Pampanga is not complete without going on a food trip. Whether you’re looking for authentic Kapampangan delicacies or unique international flavours, make your way through the specialty restaurants in Alviera Country Club.

As the club’s main restaurant, the Manyaman restaurant boasts a delicious mix of cuisines and authentic Kapampangan dishes. This holiday season, their menu will include an array of special dishes that will treat guests to a mouthwatering feast and an impeccable gastronomic experience. Enjoy a scrumptious lunch or dinner with family and friends with a delectable Christmas spread including the club’s signature crispy porchetta, and other dessert favorites such as Christmas Fruit cake loaf, and White Forest Mousse cake with mixed fruits.

If you’re looking for a light and quick snack, you can enjoy a cup of coffee with some freshly-baked pastries created and perfected by the in-house artisan chefs at the Sabyan Cafe. Casual dining specials are also offered at the Galo Sports bar, which also doubles as an event space for intimate and worry-free gatherings. With a maximum capacity of 30 pax, planning a mini reunion with friends or family is made safe and possible with Alviera Country Club.

5. Bring Pampanga into your homes for the holidays

Planning to bring in the festivities at home? Continue the joy of celebration and bring a piece of Pampanga into your homes with a hearty spread of delectable signature dishes for pickup and go. Available for pickup or delivery (within the Pampanga Area), bring home party sized platters good for 5-6pax from the selection of dishes or any of the pre-selected bundled treats. You may place your orders by calling 09178062377 or (045)307400.

If you are up for the challenge, put your culinary skills to the test and make your own Manyaman holiday dish at home by tuning in to Alviera Country Club’s Manyaman Creations.

For the first episode, collaborating with one of the chefs at Alviera Country Club is chef and restaurateur Happy Ongpauco, who will demonstrate how to prepare one of the special holiday dishes served at the club’s specialty restaurants — the crispy porchetta.

Stay tuned at the Alviera Country Club’s Facebook page this December 4, 5-6 p.m., and learn how to recreate the signature Crispy Porchetta dish at home. Save the date on this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/306423213818346/

This holiday season, go on a new yuletide adventure at Alviera Country Club and celebrate the festive occasion in leisurely comfort and safety with your family, while still enjoying all the conveniences of this next-normal lifestyle.

Visit https://www.alviera.ph/countryclub/CORP/COVID19Protocols/ to know about the club’s latest safety guidelines and updates. You may also check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AlvieraCountryClub and Instagram page @alvieracountryclub for latest promos and offerings.