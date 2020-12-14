Globe eyes to build 2,000 new cell sites in 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GLOBE will continue to build the momentum of its aggressive network expansion as it targets to install a record number of new cell sites or towers in more cities and municipalities in the country next year.

For 2021, Globe is targeting to install the most number of cell towers in the company’s history with its most massive rollout as demand for connectivity and bigger capacity kept rising in the last few months and is projected to grow even more next year.

“We would like to thank the government for all its support, specifically in downsizing the requirements or permits we needed especially in the second half of this year. With more and more LGUs following the lead of the national government in easing and streamlining the needed requirements, we are targeting to install at least 2,000 new sites,” said Gil Genio, Globe’s Chief Technology and Information Officer.

Without the ARTA JMC and Bayanihan 2, Globe was able to build 500 cell towers in 2018. A year later, the company doubled its rollouts with 1,100 new sites. Even with the pandemic this year, Globe remains on target to rollout 1,300 sites this year.

Much of the success is credited to the national government agencies and local government units for fast-tracking the issuance of permits to telcos. The passage of the Bayanihan To Recover as One Act or Bayanihan 2 on September 11, 2020 and the ARTA Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) No. 01 s. 2020 has spurred LGUs all over the country to release a record number of permits, while the new legislation eliminated other permitting requirements that have been the cause of delay for the last several years.

To expedite builds, Globe also partnered with five independent tower companies to build 900 new installations in key locations across the country.

“With a promising start with these tower companies in 2021, we can expect to see more cell towers in different areas in the country. These new builds will help increase capacity of our network in most areas and at the same time provide better access and mobile experience to customers in parts of the country where we initially don’t have a cell site,” added Genio.

Globe has laid out a 3-pronged strategy for its network upgrades and expansion, which includes aggressive cell site builds; upgrading its cell sites to 4G/LTE using many different frequencies; and fast-tracking the fiberization of Filipino homes nationwide.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically UNSDG No. 9 which emphasizes the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.