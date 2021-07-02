Globe Libreng Tawag, Charging, WiFi services on standby as Alert Level 3 is raised over Taal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Globe has placed its Libreng Tawag, Charging, and WiFi (LTLCW) services on standby after Alert Level 3 or magmatic unrest was raised over Taal Volcano by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Taal Volcano generated a kilometer-high phreatomagmatic plume Thursday afternoon after emitting volcanic smog in the past several days. The rising magma may drive succeeding eruptions that would require the evacuation of residents in the affected areas.

As of this morning, LTLCW is available in the following area/s:

Location: Malabanan Elementary School

Mun/City/Province: Brgy. Malabanan, Balete, Batangas

From: July 2, 2021

Until: July 4, 2021

Operating Hours: 9:00am – 11:00am 1:30pm- 4:00pm

Globe gave assurance that more of its free communications services will be activated once it is declared safe for employees and partners to go to the designated sites. Its technical and support personnel are also on call while standby generators are ready for use by its facilities to ensure that communications services remain up.

Globe is also readying relief packs through Rise Against Hunger (RAH). RAH is a long-time partner of Globe in preparing and distributing meal packs for people displaced by calamities and disasters.

The telco advised affected residents to stay indoors unless required to evacuate, store enough food and water, prepare face masks and first aid kits, keep extra batteries for their flashlights, and charge their mobile phones.

Globe has also advanced its support to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) of Batangas by providing the main evacuation center with items needed by evacuees.

Earlier, Globe turned over to the Batangas provincial government more than 1,000 essential supplies composed of blankets, bedsheets, pillows, towels, electric kettles, lamps, among other items.

“It is our commitment to assist the local and national government, especially during calamities and disasters. Whether through the provision of free calls, texts, charging, and internet connectivity, we are ready with relief assistance for our customers and the affected communities,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

Globe, likewise, provides its customers free data access to the website of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) (https://ndrrmc.gov.ph/) and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (https://www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph/) for updates from authorities. The company also reminded Filipinos to only tune into legitimate and trusted websites for the correct information.

