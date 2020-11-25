Globe’s new LTE site builds, upgrades boost connectivity in 115 bgys nationwide

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GLOBE’S latest modernization efforts, namely, building new LTE sites, upgrading existing LTE sites, and shifting from 2G and 3G networks to 4G LTE with 10X faster speeds, have resulted in better connectivity and improved mobile experience for its customers in 115 barangays in Metro Manila, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas and in Mindanao.

LTE sites expansion improved the quality of services for Globe customers by more than 50% in 17 barangays and at least 10% in 64 barangays in Metro Manila, Marinduque, Bohol, Sorsogon, Iloilo, Bulacan, Rizal, Antique, Pampanga, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Samar, Tarlac, Cebu, Zamboanga, Pangasinan, Cebu, Albay, Batangas, Leyte, Isabela, Davao del Sur, Palawan, and Albay.

Globe’s new LTE site builds also improved its services in 16 barangays in Quezon City, Manila, Valenzuela, San Juan, and Paranaque.

Bulacan recorded the most number of barangays with significant improvement in the call, text and data services with 43 site upgrades in Bocaue, Malolos, Marilao, Sta. Maria, San Miguel Calumpit, Norzagaray, San Ildefonso, San Jose Del Monte, Guiguinto, Baliuag, Bustos and San Rafael.

At least one barangay also had site upgrade in Alaminos, Pangasinan; Cauyan City and Dumaguete in Negros Oriental; Iriga City in Camarines Sur; Cabatuan and Lopez Jaena in Iloilo; Sialon in Negros Occidental; Panglao in Bohol; Daraga in Albay; Cauayan City in Isabela; Sogod in Southern Leyte; Patnongon in Antique; and Tacloban City in Leyte to mention a few.

Upgrade from 2G/3G to 4G LTE network also improved mobile experience in 18 barangays in Marinduque, Abra, Batangas, Nueva Ecija, La Union, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Camarines Sur, Cebu, Bulacan, Laguna, and Cavite.

“We are hopeful that this modernization in various locations across the country will help our customers with their requirements whether it is for online or distance learning, work from home set-up, or starting their own small online businesses,” said Kristelle Dizon, Globe Head of Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe is eyeing to make more than 10,000 cell site upgrades in key cities and municipalities as part of its three-pronged strategy for its network upgrades and expansion, which includes aggressive cell site builds and fast-tracking the fiberization of Filipino homes nationwide.

“These site upgrades will definitely boost our efforts to increase our capacity and network coverage in areas where customers were used to having only call and SMS services. With the upgrade to 4G LTE, they will have so many opportunities to make the most out of their connectivity,” added Joel Agustin, Globe Senior Vice President for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically UNSDG No. 9 which emphasizes the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.