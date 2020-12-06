GMA Network to air DepEd TV on digital channel for free

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GMA Network, Inc., the country’s leading broadcast firm, officially inks the agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) for the free use of its digital channel to assist in DepEd’s implementation of the blended learning program.

Putting great value in the importance of education amidst these uncertain and challenging times, GMA Network is providing nationwide airtime for DepEd TV from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, on its digital terrestrial TV (DTT) channel, Channel 7 on the GMA Affordabox.

The Memorandum of Agreement signing, held virtually on December 4, was led by GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe L. Gozon, President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., and Department of Education Secretary Leonor M. Briones.

Also present were GMA Senior Vice President for Finance and ICT Ronaldo P. Mastrili, SVP for Corporate Strategic Planning and Business Development, Concurrent Chief Risk Officer and Head of Program Support Regie C. Bautista, VP and Head of Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso, and VP for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angela Javier Cruz.

For DepEd, in attendance as well were Usec. Alain Pascua, Usec. Diosdado San Antonio, Asec. Alma Ruby Torio, Director Abram Y.C. Abanil, Director Atty. Marcelo Bragado, Jr., and Consultant Darlow Parazo.

“GMA Network recognizes the challenges our country faces in the middle of this pandemic and will do its part to support the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, while continuing to enrich the lives of Filipinos in ways that we can. It is therefore our honor and privilege to join forces with the Department of Education and provide our TV platform for free to enable our young learners access to broadcast education while keeping them safe at home,” said Gozon.

With GMA as a key partner in promoting the best in the Filipino, Duavit affirmed, “This is part of our continuous effort to deliver Serbisyong Totoo to our countrymen, especially in these difficult and trying times. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to serve our youth by providing this added means by which to learn and grow.”

Briones, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude to the Kapuso Network. “All these months that we have been struggling with a pandemic, we have sought ways with alternative learning modes. This has been leading us to the greater use of technology. And we are very grateful to GMA for offering their assistance, their services, and advice as we move on to much more effective ways of delivering blended learning, as well as the other modalities.”

Students and parents can catch DepEd TV via Channel 7 on the GMA Affordabox beginning mid-December (on test broadcast). For more updates, visit GMA Network’s official website at www.gmanetwork.com.